THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Scheduled blackout to affect airport area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow (Sept 21), including areas around Phuket International Airport.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 09:19AM

The scheduled blackout tomorrow will affect areas around Phuket International Airport. Photo: PEA

The scheduled blackout tomorrow will affect areas around Phuket International Airport. Photo: PEA

The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to 4:30pm, while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

The affected areas include from the underpass construction site on the Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang, including along Route 4026 towards the airport.

The areas to be affected were named as:

- in front of Phuket Restaurant.

- in front of Thalang Technical College.

- in front of Andaman petrol station.

- in front of Sakoo PWA.

- in front of Royal Lee Resort and Spa.

- in front of Super Dimsum Phuket.

- in front of Soi Nai Yang 13

- RungRavee project.

- Soi Nai Yabg 13/3.

- Soi Nai Yang 13/2.

- in front of Airport Resort and Spa.

- in front of Doi Chaang Coffee.

- in front of Tesco-Lotus airport branch.

- in front of 'eiw jaraen' gold shop.

Central Phuket

- in front of Marina apartment and store.

- in front of Wong Muang Press.

- Nai Yang Intersection.

- Soi beside Nai Yang temple.

- in front of Proud Phuket Hotel.

- in front Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket.

- in front of Nai Yang Beach.

- in front of Nai Yang Dimsum.

- Soi Nai Yang 1.

- Phuket Villa Airport.

- Soi Nai Yang 3.

- Baan Bang Maa Law.

- Soi Indigo Pearl (now The Slate hotel).

- in front of Wangwaree Resort.

- in front of Chantalee House.

- in front of the helicopter garage in Baan Nai Mun.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong, Karon face week-long water-supply outages
Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai
Canadian emergency consular services now offered at Aussie Consulate-General in Phuket
Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Saltie’ croc! Billions in drugs seized! Girl mauled by dogs! || Sept. 19
Major power blackout to affect Karon
Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Early morning shooting! King Power graft case? Senior cops FIRED! || Sept. 18
Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police
Tourists stranded as Phuket weather, Typhoon Mangkhut affects flights
Phuket weather warning remains in force
Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police
Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom

 

Phuket community
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

The governor seems to be trying hard to ink a lot of big budget deals just before his leaving Phuket...(Read More)

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

Let's hope the Chalong Underpass is finished before light rail station construction there starts...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Planet Happiness Survey can skip Thai Phuket island, as Phuket suffers 'overtourism' and la...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

What is wrong with the water pipe lay out system on Phuket 4.0 ? Half Phuket island at once witho...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

About 36% of Indians are vegetarians. Are we prepared to cater to their diet while they’re staying...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018

 