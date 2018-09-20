Scheduled blackout to affect airport area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow (Sept 21), including areas around Phuket International Airport.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 09:19AM

The scheduled blackout tomorrow will affect areas around Phuket International Airport. Photo: PEA

The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to 4:30pm, while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. The affected areas include from the underpass construction site on the Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang, including along Route 4026 towards the airport. The areas to be affected were named as: - in front of Phuket Restaurant. - in front of Thalang Technical College. - in front of Andaman petrol station. - in front of Sakoo PWA. - in front of Royal Lee Resort and Spa. - in front of Super Dimsum Phuket. - in front of Soi Nai Yang 13 - RungRavee project. - Soi Nai Yabg 13/3. - Soi Nai Yang 13/2. - in front of Airport Resort and Spa. - in front of Doi Chaang Coffee. - in front of Tesco-Lotus airport branch. - in front of 'eiw jaraen' gold shop. - in front of Marina apartment and store. - in front of Wong Muang Press. - Nai Yang Intersection. - Soi beside Nai Yang temple. - in front of Proud Phuket Hotel. - in front Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket. - in front of Nai Yang Beach. - in front of Nai Yang Dimsum. - Soi Nai Yang 1. - Phuket Villa Airport. - Soi Nai Yang 3. - Baan Bang Maa Law. - Soi Indigo Pearl (now The Slate hotel). - in front of Wangwaree Resort. - in front of Chantalee House. - in front of the helicopter garage in Baan Nai Mun. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.