Scheduled blackout in Kamala

Scheduled blackout in Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala on Thursday (July 25) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 11:20AM

Power supply to the affected areas will remain offline until the works are completed., the PEA advised. Image: PEA

Power supply to the affected areas will remain offline until the works are completed., the PEA advised. Image: PEA

 According to the notice issued by the PEA, the areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are Baan Bang Wan, Baan Hua Kuan, Soi Phuket FantaSea, Soi Kamala Police Station, “until the intersection to Kamala Tamdon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)”.

Power supply to the affected areas will remain offline until the works are completed., the PEA advised.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.

Phuket community
Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Yes,Mr.Fascinated,should have been 150k bail for someone who repeatedly couldn't control his agg...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

The supermarkets have piles of raw meat and seafood that people, many with bare hands, dig through.....(Read More)

Tourism arrivals, spending hold as Chinese arrivals fall

Utter nonsense. First off, TAT has no way of knowing how much any tourist spends. And, 2nd, arrivals...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

90k bail for beating a dog mut kill people on the roads and no detention- what a wonderful place....(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

For example, how many gloves do these "chefs" use each day? I know about a couple like th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

Re."Priorities"Mr.Fas. should know that everyone has his own priorities.And the incident h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

A compliment for the PN for that opinion.Spot on. I love that species of expats complaining about b...(Read More)

Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

Koh Keow (Green Island) is 1 of 2 small islands in the south of Phuket next to Promthep Cape. Isnt i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for HM King's birthday

Fascinated, it is clearly mentioned that no ban on alcohol sales has been announced SO FAR. What n...(Read More)

Cross Hotels & Resorts inks deal for new Phuket venue

To be clear, they are taking over an existing hotel, not adding a new one to Patong's already th...(Read More)

 

