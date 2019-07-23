Scheduled blackout in Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala on Thursday (July 25) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 11:20AM

Power supply to the affected areas will remain offline until the works are completed., the PEA advised. Image: PEA

According to the notice issued by the PEA, the areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are Baan Bang Wan, Baan Hua Kuan, Soi Phuket FantaSea, Soi Kamala Police Station, “until the intersection to Kamala Tamdon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)”. Power supply to the affected areas will remain offline until the works are completed., the PEA advised. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.