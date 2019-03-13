THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Scheduled blackout for Baan Manik, Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts along Srisoonthorn Rd in Thalang on Friday (Mar 15) as works are carried out on high-voltage power operation


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 March 2019, 11:13AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4pm, will affect areas from in front of Permsap Villa Phuket in Baan Manik to the PTT petrol station in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, closer to Cherng Talay.

The announcement did not clarify which housing estates and business areas adjacent to the affected section of Srisoonthorn Rd would also be affected, though the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

