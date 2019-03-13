The power outage, from 9am to 4pm, will affect areas from in front of Permsap Villa Phuket in Baan Manik to the PTT petrol station in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, closer to Cherng Talay.
The announcement did not clarify which housing estates and business areas adjacent to the affected section of Srisoonthorn Rd would also be affected, though the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.