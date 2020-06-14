BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Schauffele seizes one-shot lead in PGA Tour return at Colonial

Schauffele seizes one-shot lead in PGA Tour return at Colonial

GOLF: Xander Schauffele closed with a birdie to fire a four-under par 66 and seize a one-stroke lead after yesterday’s (Jun 13) third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first PGA Tour event since the coronavirus shutdown.

Golf
By AFP

Sunday 14 June 2020, 09:09AM

Xander Schauffele is bidding for his fifth PGA Tour title. Photo: AFP

Xander Schauffele is bidding for his fifth PGA Tour title. Photo: AFP

The 26-year-old American stood on 13-under par 197 after 54 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with five rivals deadlocked behind him on 198.

South Africa’s Branden Grace and Americans Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth were one adrift with Americans Daniel Berger and Harold Varner on 199.

“All of us, everyone, it’s like six guys are tied for the lead,” said world number 12 Schauffele, who is bidding for his fifth PGA Tour title but first since January 2019.

“Birdies are important but bogeys are bad. It’s really unique because everybody is so bunched.”

World number one Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot 69 to join a pack on 200 that included England’s Justin Rose, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Canadian Corey Conners and Americans Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.

The tournament marks the return of the US golf season after a 91-day layoff since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is being played without spectators.

“It really was quiet out here,” said Schauffele. “I prefer fans.”

Schauffele has made 16 birdies and only three bogeys through the first three rounds.

“I was playing really well at home. I was making a ton of birdies,” Schauffele said. “I don’t see why it should change out here.”

Schauffele, who shared second behind Tiger Woods at last year’s Masters, credited his strong start from the long break to playing practice rounds with Charley Hoffman and Phil Mickelson during the layoff.

“It knocked off a lot of the rust that was there during quarantine,” he said. “I have to attribute it to that.”

Schauffele opened with a tap-in birdie but missed the green and a six-foot putt to bogey the par-3 fourth. He answered with another birdie at the par-4 seventh and tap-in birdies at 10 and the par-5 11th.

Thanyapura Health 360

A 17-foot birdie putt at the 15th was wasted when he missed the green at the par-3 16th and made bogey, but his closing birdie gave him a nose ahead of the pack entering the last round.

Kind of a weird day’

Thomas also fired a 66 despite struggling much of the day to find a rhythm.

“It was kind of a weird day,” he said. “I definitely didn’t have my best stuff. Hit a lot of my best drives that bounced into the rough.

“I wasn’t quite sharp enough to get everything going with my approaches and putts so I’m glad to get to four-under.”

Woodland and Grace also shot 66s with Morikawa firing a 67 and Spieth a 68.

“Happy with my game now and the way I played,” Woodland said. “The key around here is put it in the fairway and keep moving forward.”

Varner, trying to become only the eighth African-American winner on the PGA Tour, led after 36 holes but fell two back with a third-round 70.

McIlroy, a top-five finisher in his past seven events worldwide, opened with a tap-in birdie but made bogeys at seven and eight. Birdies at the 11th and a 23-foot birdie putt at 14 only left him on 69 and three back.

Rose had six birdies but a double bogey at the par-4 fifth and bogeys at 16 and 18 also put him three shots off the pace.

“It has been a mixed bag for me. It has been exciting,” Rose said. “In with a chance tomorrow. Going to have to attack. It’s a great leaderboard.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll
Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan grands prix axed due to virus
King’s Cup postponed to next year
The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020 is going VIRTUAL this weekend
Two BISP swimmers heading to the USA’s sunshine state
Why Physical Literacy is so important for children
Aussie Rules, Australia’s favourite sport, bounces back
Hearing opens as Man City appeal two-year European ban
Windies’ arrival in England a boost for cricket
UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement
Thailand’s schedule for World Cup qualifiers confirmed
Asian Tour to restart in September after six-month gap
NBA legend Jordan donating $100 million to social justice groups
Weightlifting probe finds corruption, doping cover-up
Mixed messages as sports world backs US protesters

 

Phuket community
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

We need that prosecutor that was here a few years ago, forget his name. He exposed the Pullman resor...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Rorri... it is not more contagious than the flue given the amount of undetected cases which was prov...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

Nice to have friends in high places. What a complete joke. Should demo the lot , make the criminals ...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@Mr Harald, millions of thai people are now out of jobs, In press we read quite a number of thai are...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

The whole covid is a perfect example of mass hysteria. This new travel ideas are completely unaccept...(Read More)

Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

Please, enlighten me. Arrests by a administrative 'task force', including volunteers? No RT...(Read More)

Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

Great example of twisting facts. Not the tracking down of the suspect, but the RTP investigation to...(Read More)

Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket

Just taking body temp only indicates nothing. That is just a asymptomatic condition. The crew member...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Dave_C, That is interesting, as Australian borders are still closed, to general aviation, so I would...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

harald, you have missed the whole point, the point is how contagious it is, it has the ability to ov...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 