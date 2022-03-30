tengoku
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv

Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv

KYIV: Ukraine and Western allies waited today (Mar 30) for signs Moscow was “radically” reducing military activity around Kyiv, as promised in peace talks, with scepticism high after Washington warned Russian troops were being repositioned and not withdrawn.

RussianUkrainedeathviolencepoliticsmilitary
By AFP

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 10:48AM

A Ukrainian tank steers his way on a road in the northeastern city of Trostianets yesterday (Mar 29). Photo: AFP

A Ukrainian tank steers his way on a road in the northeastern city of Trostianets yesterday (Mar 29). Photo: AFP

Both sides called talks in Istanbul “meaningful” and “positive”, in sharp contrast to previous rounds of discussions, raising hopes after more than a month of war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on “the neutrality and non-nuclear status” of Ukraine - two central Russian concerns.

And he said Russia would “radically, by several times reduce the military activity” around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.

But the pledge was met with scepticism in Ukraine and Western capitals, with the Pentagon saying Russia had merely repositioned a “small number” of forces near Kyiv, but could be preparing a “major offensive” elsewhere.

The “vast majority” of Russian forces around Kyiv remained in place, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“We’ve only seen a small number begin to move away from Kyiv, mostly to the north.

“Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv,” the Pentagon spokesman added, but “it does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over”.

Ukraine’s military also warned the withdrawal of Russian troops around Kyiv and Chernigiv “is probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead”.

On the ground overnight, air raid sirens sounded several times in the capital and continued into the morning.

We’ll see if they follow through’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described “positive” signs from the Istanbul talks, which are expected to continue via video, but said there were no plans to let down defences.

The signals “do not drown out the explosions or Russian shells”, he said in a late video address yesterday, urging no talk of lifting sanctions on Moscow until the war is over.

Ukraine’s Western allies said they had no plans to ease measures taken to punish Russia for the invasion.

“We’ll see if they follow through on what they’re suggesting,” US President Joe Biden said after speaking with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy, who vowed no let-up in sanctions.

Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands yesterday announced 42 Russian diplomats would be told to leave, with Moscow in turn expelling 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Still, the face-to-face talks in Istanbul marked the first sign of progress in discussions to end the conflict, with Kyiv’s negotiator David Arakhamia saying there were “sufficient” conditions for Zelensky to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And optimism over the apparent progress sent European and US stock markets up, while oil prices fell by 5% as supply fears eased, and the ruble surged 10% against the dollar.

Moscow had already signalled last weekend that it was dialling back its war goals, focusing its military resources on capturing the eastern Donbas region.

In recent days, Ukraine’s fighters have recaptured territory including the strategic Kyiv suburb of Irpin, and Britain’s defence ministry said overnight “it is almost certain that the Russian offensive has failed in its objective to encircle Kyiv”.

“It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (of Donbas) in the east,” the ministry said.

Death everywhere’

Some 20,000 people are believed to have been killed in the conflict so far, according to Zelensky, though the number of casualties could not be independently verified.

Yesterday a Russian missile strike on the southern town of Mykolaiv left at least 12 dead and 33 wounded, Ukrainian officials said.

“I was having breakfast in my apartment,” Donald, 69, a retired Canadian postal worker with Ukrainian residency told AFP. “I heard a whoosh, then a boom and my windows rattled.”

Another local resident, Viktor Gaivonenko, who was helping clean up the debris, said: “Putin is a bastard. That’s all there is to it.”

There was also no progress for the estimated 160,000 people still trapped with little food, water or medicine in the devastated southern port city of Mariupol.

Russian forces have encircled the city and their steady and indiscriminate bombardment has killed at least 5,000 people, but possibly as many as 10,000, according to one senior Ukrainian official.

France, Greece and Turkey have been trying to organise a mass evacuation of civilians from the city, but talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin ended yesterday without a deal.

Civilians who have managed to escape Mariupol describe a place with “death everywhere”.

“We buried our neighbours, we saw death everywhere and even my children saw it,” said Mariia Tsymmerman, who fled to Zaporizhzhia two weeks ago but is now making the perilous journey back to deliver supplies and help others leave.

“I know a woman who killed her own dog to feed her children,” she said.

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China today in his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In a post on its Weibo social media account, the Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, posting photos of delegates descending from a plane and being met by health officials in hazmat suits.

Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan. Diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country’s neighbours are also expected to attend.

But Russia’s bloody assault on Ukraine is likely to loom large over proceedings.

Unlike many Western nations, China has refused to condemn the invasion and has lagged behind many other countries in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Beijing has said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives at the meeting, but it is not clear whether he will meet one-on-one with Lavrov.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident
No water fights in capital
SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal teen racing crash on Phuket pier, Hopes for stable Phuket power supply || March 29
Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution
Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 