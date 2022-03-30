BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy

SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy has gone into stagflation because of a fragile recovery and surging price hikes, says an economist at the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), a research unit under Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).

economicsCOVID-19Ukrainetourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 09:41AM

A woman shops at a market in Bangkok on March 15. A higher inflation rate in Thailand may cause domestic spending to recover slower than the EIC previously forecast. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

A woman shops at a market in Bangkok on March 15. A higher inflation rate in Thailand may cause domestic spending to recover slower than the EIC previously forecast. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

The EIC downgraded its 2022 economic growth forecast for Thailand to 2.7% from 3.2%. The revision was attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, which sent energy and commodity prices soaring, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s annual average headline inflation rate is expected to jump to a 14-year high of 4.9% this year, rising significantly from a previous forecast of 1.6%, said Yunyong Thaicharoen, SCB’s chief wholesale banking officer and an economist at the EIC.

Under a base-case scenario that sees the Ukraine war ending in the second half of this year, the Brent crude oil price would be at an average of US$110 per barrel this year.

If the war lasts to the end of this year, leading to an energy supply shock, the average oil price would be $133, said the EIC.

For Thailand, the higher inflation rate will cause domestic spending to recover slower than EIC previously forecast, said the centre.

In particular, private consumption will be adversely affected by a decline in household purchasing power on the back of surging fuel and food prices, alongside a sluggish rebound in wages, which are currently falling behind rising living costs.

“Higher costs and falling profit margins will pressure firms to raise common product prices, passing on rising costs to consumers. In this scenario, lower-income earners would be hurt,” Mr Yunyong said.

Given the weak Thai economic rebound amid several external risk factors, the country’s recovery to pre-pandemic levels will be delayed to the third quarter of next year, he said.

Mr Yunyong said the Russia-Ukraine war would also result in lower numbers of Russian and European tourists visiting Thailand, though this would partially be offset by Asian and Asean travellers.

The EIC slightly reduced its foreign tourist arrival projection for this year from 5.9 million  to 5.7mn, providing the country with annual tourism income of B300 billion.

Even though the country’s headline inflation rate could exceed the Bank of Thailand’s target range of 1-3% this year, the EIC expects the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to maintain the policy rate at 0.5% throughout 2022. This is because the central bank is expected to focus on measures to support economic growth.

Based on external uncertainties and money market volatility, the baht is expected to depreciate to around 33.5-34 against the US dollar in the short term, according to EIC.

“The baht will rebound slightly to 32.5-33.5 against the greenback in late 2022 as a promising tourism recovery will help improve the current account balance,” said Mr Yunyong.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident
Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv
No water fights in capital
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal teen racing crash on Phuket pier, Hopes for stable Phuket power supply || March 29
Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution
Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge

 