SCB pioneers salary advance scheme through mobile banking

BANGKOK: Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has emerged as the country’s first lender allowing its payroll clients to withdraw salary in advance through its mobile banking platform.

economics

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 October 2019, 09:27AM

SCB co-president Orapong Thien-Ngern (left) says pay cheque advances could help ease the country's household debt.

The bank’s payroll customers can withdraw money from their pay cheque before payday rolls around via the MeTang feature available from SCB Easy, for up to 50% of their salary but not exceeding B20,000, said Orapong Thien-Ngern, co-president of the bank.

Borrowers can only withdraw money they have already earned. For example, they can withdraw B3,333 from their pay cheque if they work five days and their monthly salary is B20,000.

The bank charges B20 for every B1,000 withdrawn using the pay cheque advance, and such fees are automatically paid from the employee's next salary.

MeTang helps employees get through financial emergencies without accessing loan sharks, in line with the Bank of Thailand’s responsible lending guidelines, Mr Orapong said.

The pay cheque advance is part of SCB’s payroll solutions package, benefiting both corporate customers and employees with financial management.

In the initial stage, the MeTang service is offered exclusively to employees of Villa Market JP Co and Ampol Food Processing Co. The bank needs to study their financial behaviour before expanding the service.

The monthly salary of the target group averages less than B15,000.

“Loan sharks charge excessive interest rates, so this programme may tackle the country’s household debt problem,” Mr Orapong said.

SCB, the country’s largest lender by assets, wants the new service to increase deposit account numbers of payroll employees by 20% this year.

The bank has about 2 million deposit accounts for payroll customers. It also targets 20% growth in deposit accounts for payroll customers next year.

An SCB survey found that 80% of respondents with salaries below B30,000 per month have used loan sharks. Some 88% of employees with a monthly income below B30,000 have debt of less than B15,000.

Moreover, 57% acknowledged that debt concerns affected their productivity.

The survey outcome is in line with several studies on pay cheque advances in the US. The research found that such schemes helped boost employees' motivation and engagement and reduced turnover by 28%, which could save recruitment costs.

Mr Orapong said SCB informed the Bank of Thailand about the MeTang launch.

SCB also offers financial welfare packages covering employees' needs, including deposits, loans, life insurance and credit cards, with special interest rates and exclusive promotions.

