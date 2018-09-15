THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

BANGKOK: The world’s biggest tantric yoga school is closing until the end of the year while it investigates allegations of rape and sexual abuse over a period of 15 years at its flagship location on Koh Pha-ngan.

healthcrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 15 September 2018, 02:47PM

The open letter was posted on the yoga school’s website. Image: Agamayoga.com

The open letter was posted on the yoga school’s website. Image: Agamayoga.com

Sixteen former staff and pupils of the Agama school on the resort island in Surat Thani alleged in interviews with The Guardian newspaper that the school facilitated rape, sexual assault and misogynist teachings at the hands of its leader Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, a Romanian whose real name is Narcis Tarcau.

The complainants allege that hundreds of women were conditioned into believing that sex with Tarcau would heal them physically and spiritually, The Guardian reported earlier this month. (See story here.)

The school says it is conducting an independent inquiry into the allegations and has posted an open letter on its website (see here) asking anyone with concerns to come forward. In a statement, Agama said it “sincerely apologises once more for any harm that any Agama teacher may have caused” and announced it would be closing the school until December to carry out a “restructuring”.

The Guardian said Tarcau is understood to have left Koh Pha-ngan in July, when several women went public with the allegations of abuse at Agama, and is no longer in Thailand. He could not be reached directly for comment, the British newspaper said.

In additional to the sexual assault allegations, the 16 former pupils and staff have also claimed that Tarcau convinced them of “dangerous” theories which had long-term health implications, including that following Agama yoga teachings meant you would not get cancer, as well as actively condemning the use of condoms as they “disrupted the flow of energy” during sex.

Chlamydia was allegedly rife across the school, with multiple women saying they contracted the infection there. One woman told The Guardian she spent more than £200 (more than B8,500) on STI tests during her time at Agama.

Another, Nancy Miller, who was a teacher at Agama, said she had found a lump in her breast but did not follow it up. “I actually thought ‘I’m an Agama yogi, this is impossible’ so didn’t go to get the mammogram,” she told the newspaper. It was the discovery in 2012 that she did have breast cancer, which led her to have a mastectomy, that prompted her to sever ties with the school.

Agama denied allegations that its teachings had been damaging to students or that the school was a sex cult. It described the teachings of Agama as “the blending of traditional and modern, with a constant interest toward science and the new research on yoga and spirituality”.

“Information taken out of context can be distorted and interpreted in all possible ways according to individual interest,” it said in a statement to The Guardian. “This is what we see in the allegations on our teachings with the intent of building in the eye of the public the image of a cult and destroy our school and business.”

Tarcau is also alleged to have asked devoted pupils for money for projects which never materialised, specifically a haven in New Zealand for Agama after he had “prophesised” that the third world war would occur in August 2005.

One member recalls Tarcau asking pupils to pay an initial $300, and then another $700 to fund a group that had gone to New Zealand to set up a “safe place”. For those who took longer than a month to pay, they allege that the fee went up to $4,900 (more than B160,000).

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Teens taking ‘taxi’ ride to drug addiction
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
Three teens injured, one seriously in Phuket wedding brawl
Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital
Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket
Man hunted after autistic stepdaughter raped
Living dogs, cats found dumped in tied sacks
Cops raid shady electronic waste plant
Phuket Poll: Should marijuana be made legal?
Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer
Live-streaming attacker high on meth, say police
Songkran road death toll up again
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran road deaths rise to 248

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket

 