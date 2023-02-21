Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

Start From: Saturday 25 February 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 25 March 2023, 10:00PM

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

« »

Indulge in a baked Camembert cheese reel for the perfect sunset snack and receive one complimentary beverage. Every Saturday at 360 BAR from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 990 ++ per person Book Now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com

Person : marketing.phuket@pavilionshotels.com
Address : 31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

If a tourist can prove his insurance coverage (like was required during Covid) there should be no to...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

No, absolutely cannot trust that the money collected will be spent properly. Much to the contrary, t...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

3-400min hospital expenses, but the scheme will generate ten times that amount? Compulsory travel in...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

@Kurt. According to OECD 65% of Thai people trust their Government, so again, you're spouting ru...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Ha ha. Kurt has got Chinese heebie-jeebies!! Careful mate, your phone and computer are watching you!...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

@Kurt Buying some F 35's with American spyware on board would be ok with you,right ? Better yo...(Read More)

Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks

Night work, Great! A good example for the Thai Dept. that still close underpasses for cleaning in da...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Bit by bit China gets a lot of grip on Thailand. Thai Government is giving step by step slowly their...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20

Ruling party, very well aware of night life bribed by police all over Thailand, likes to paw hooks o...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

There is no way of return for PLTO. A BKK higher Authority should step in and take over PLTO, a clea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 