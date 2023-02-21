Say Cheese!

Indulge in a baked Camembert cheese reel for the perfect sunset snack and receive one complimentary beverage. Every Saturday at 360 BAR from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 990 ++ per person Book Now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com
Start From: Saturday 25 February 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 25 March 2023, 10:00PM
Indulge in a baked Camembert cheese reel for the perfect sunset snack and receive one complimentary beverage. Every Saturday at 360 BAR from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 990 ++ per person Book Now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com
|Person :
|marketing.phuket@pavilionshotels.com
|Address :
|31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
If a tourist can prove his insurance coverage (like was required during Covid) there should be no to...(Read More)
No, absolutely cannot trust that the money collected will be spent properly. Much to the contrary, t...(Read More)
3-400min hospital expenses, but the scheme will generate ten times that amount? Compulsory travel in...(Read More)
@Kurt. According to OECD 65% of Thai people trust their Government, so again, you're spouting ru...(Read More)
Ha ha. Kurt has got Chinese heebie-jeebies!! Careful mate, your phone and computer are watching you!...(Read More)
@Kurt Buying some F 35's with American spyware on board would be ok with you,right ? Better yo...(Read More)
Night work, Great! A good example for the Thai Dept. that still close underpasses for cleaning in da...(Read More)
Bit by bit China gets a lot of grip on Thailand. Thai Government is giving step by step slowly their...(Read More)
Ruling party, very well aware of night life bribed by police all over Thailand, likes to paw hooks o...(Read More)
There is no way of return for PLTO. A BKK higher Authority should step in and take over PLTO, a clea...(Read More)