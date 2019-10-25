Save the date - 6th Annual Bollywood Phukets Theme Night

More details to follow soon.
Start From: Saturday 9 November 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 9 November 2019, 10:00PM
More details to follow soon.
|Person :
|Sam
|Address :
|Bollywood Phuket Restaurant & Bar
So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)
The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)
Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)
More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)
K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)
"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)
So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)
The attacks of DeK and GerryT81 on mr. DavidM are not fair. They completely go around/ignore the rec...(Read More)
Sure. Everything is going great. Why not do a report on how all the small business' have done?...(Read More)
So, in short, we go to call a condominium now a condotel and than we can rent out any way we want? ...(Read More)