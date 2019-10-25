THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Save the date - 6th Annual Bollywood Phukets Theme Night

Save the date - 6th Annual Bollywood Phukets Theme Night

Start From: Saturday 9 November 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 9 November 2019, 10:00PM

More details to follow soon.

Person : Sam
Address : Bollywood Phuket Restaurant & Bar

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)

Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)

Police probe dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor

K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

The attacks of DeK and GerryT81 on mr. DavidM are not fair. They completely go around/ignore the rec...(Read More)

Chinese tourist arrivals surge 31% for Sept, year on year

Sure. Everything is going great. Why not do a report on how all the small business' have done?...(Read More)

Condotels on the rise in tourist hotspots, including Phuket, reports JLL

So, in short, we go to call a condominium now a condotel and than we can rent out any way we want? ...(Read More)

 

