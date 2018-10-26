THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Save money using a personal loan


By In Conjunction

Friday 26 October 2018, 02:56PM

Save money using a personal loan.

Save money using a personal loan.

Banks in Singapore have a variety of loans to cater to your needs. For instance, you will get an educational loan, car loan, housing loan, etc. You will notice that most of these loans have a specific purpose behind them. However, a personal loan is one such unsecured loan that can cater to any of your requirements.

You may need a personal loan for the following reasons:

Family emergency

Medical expenditures

Wedding

Debt consolidation

Education expenses

Home renovation

Types of personal loans in Singapore

Personal instalment loan:

In this case, you will receive upfront cash from the lender and you are required to repay the debt on a monthly basis over a period of time. This type of personal loan is used for medical emergencies and weddings.

Credit line:

Credit line refers to revolver credit. This means that money can be drawn and utilised according to your needs. The lender decides on how much money can be borrowed. You will only pay the interest on the amount and time you have utilised the money.

Balance transfer:

This is a type of loan that allows you to merge multiple loans (from different lenders) into a single loan. Some lenders even offer a grace period of 6-12 months for which no interest is charged. A balance transfer can be effectively used to consolidate your debts.

QSI International School Phuket

How does a personal loan work in Singapore?

If you have a good credit score, you can get a personal loan within a week in Singapore. Personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that there is no collateral involved. A personal loan will have a fixed rate of interest along with repayment periods. Most personal loans are also amortized. This means that your monthly instalment will also include your principal and interest charges.

Benefits of taking a personal loan

Fixed interest rates: Unlike credit cards, personal loans have a fixed rate of interest wherein you are required to make regular monthly payments for the said term (depending on the tenure of the personal loan).

Unsecured loans: A personal loan do not require any collateral security and is easily available. However, you will need to utilise your loan responsibly and repay it to the bank. You will need to remember that personal loans are linked to credit scores.

Faster availability: Upon applying for a personal loan today in Singapore, you may get it sanctioned within a week depending on your eligibility and credit score.

The factors below will give you an insight on how you can save money with a personal loan:

Lower the interest rate on your current debt

If you have borrowed money from a lender at a higher interest rate, you can take a personal loan to clear your existing debt. For instance, if you have a loan that has a higher interest rate of 13%, you may take a personal loan (that has a lower interest rate of 6%) and close your existing loan that requires you to pay more. By doing so, you can save the interest charges every month.

Also, personal loans can be paid back in easy monthly repayments at a fixed rate of interest. This will eliminate the burden of paying higher interest rates that you carry with other lenders.

Use a personal loan for your side-business

A business loan usually requires you to have a steady financial track record of 2-3 years. This also requires you to meet certain criteria including business registration for which you may be unprepared. In such scenarios, you can always take a small personal loan to start a side-business such as a blog shop or renting out your video equipment. For example, if you have taken a personal loan of S$2,000 for a tenure of 1 year, your monthly interest may be as low as S$200.

Personal loans to update your skills/education

You can consider taking a personal loan to update your skills and knowledge. If you land a promotion or get a pay hike for your skills, this may add up to thousands of dollars annually.

Consolidate your debts from multiple lenders

Different lenders may have different interest rates. When you have multiple loans that require you to pay higher interests every month, you can opt for a personal loan to assist you with this situation. For example, if you have taken a loan from 5 different lenders, you can take a personal loan from a single source (bank) and clear all your outstanding balances. By consolidating your debts, you can save money and also avoid paying huge interest rates to different lenders.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 29 October 2018 - 09:57:04 

@Pascale, think about the hundred of thousands thai teachers in deep financial trouble, hardly able to pay monthly the interest on their loans. Filling one financial hole with another.

Pascale | 28 October 2018 - 14:36:11 

Wondering how much you really know about personal loans in Thailand.

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 15:20:21 

This is a very educational article for thai bank managers.
It can make 'loan banking' much more simple. Of course have to do it the singapore way, otherwise a thai bank and customer get lost. It is the whole package or nothing what makes it works.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
A busy first day at 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Arrivals up 20% in wake of VOA exemption, officials claim
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous returns
Airbnb Plus launch targets Bangkok, Phuket
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
Mobile work permit app gets migrant update
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Centara adds fourth property in Krabi
New land tax bill nears NLA approval
Smart visa conditions revised for experts

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 