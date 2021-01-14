Saturday Dinner Buffet

Start From: Thursday 14 January 2021, 06:00PM to Saturday 30 January 2021, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Consider your Saturday dinner plans made. Join us at Chao Leh Kitchen, at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, for International Dinner Buffet every Saturday from 6 PM to 10 PM. Only THB 999 net per person, including free-flow soft drinks. Indulge in a lavish array of grilled seafood, seafood on ice, fresh pasta, International cuisine, delicious local dishes, and more!



*Extra discount when buying value-added cash voucher with up to 70% bonus!

