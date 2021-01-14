Saturday Dinner Buffet

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Consider your Saturday dinner plans made. Join us at Chao Leh Kitchen, at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, for International Dinner Buffet every Saturday from 6 PM to 10 PM. Only THB 999 net per person, including free-flow soft drinks. Indulge in a lavish array of grilled seafood, seafood on ice, fresh pasta, International cuisine, delicious local dishes, and more!

Book a table
Call: ‪076 645 999‬
Email: fb.phuket@fourpoints.com

Website: https://bit.ly/bookchaoleh


*Extra discount when buying value-added cash voucher with up to 70% bonus!
Buy credit voucher: https://bit.ly/vouchersinphuket

 

Person : Kelly
Address : Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, 198/8-9 Thawewong Rd., Patong, Phuket 83150
Phone : 0954183232
Website :
http://bit.ly/bookchaoleh

 

