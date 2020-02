Saturday Dine

Start From: Saturday 8 February 2020, 05:00PM to Saturday 29 February 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Wind down your weekend with stunning views of the sunset and free flow at The Boathouse Phuket. Join us for a 4-course set dinner and allow our culinary team to surprise you with a menu that changes every week. THB 1300++ food only THB 1500++ with 2-hour free flow house - from our extensive celler THB 1900++ with 2-hour free flow premium - from our extensive celler.