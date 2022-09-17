Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Satree School students receive scholarships

PHUKET: A total of 418 scholarships amounting to almost B1.5 million were distributed to students at Satree Phuket School yesterday (Sept 16).

charity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 September 2022, 01:59PM

A ceremony was held at the Mahogany Auditorium at Satree Phuket School, presided over by Chaipitak Ng, President of the Foundation which supports students in need, on what was referred to as “Than Nam Jai to Youth Day”, or “Kindness to Youth Day”.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were students, parents and teachers from the school.

The granting of scholarships is to help expand and provide equal educational opportunites for stduents, explained Mr Chaipitak.

He added that the scholarships, which are distributed annually, are part of the school’s policy to promote morale and encourage students to study hard and achieve outstanding results. Those that adopt this approach, who are well behaved are committed are those deserving of the financial assistance, Mr Chaipitak said.

He further explained that the scholarships are funded by a combination of charities, foundations, associations, companies and individuals who will advise on desired criteria and objectives and what they want the students to achieve via the financial support. The scholarship donators advise on their support each year with 418 allocated scholarships totalling B1,448,800 for 2022.

Teachers promote the scholarships among students and interview and recruit candidates accordingly, often visiting the students’ homes. Once an assessment is made, the teacher will determine which students are admissable for the scholarship and allocate based on each scholarship providers’ criteria and objectives.

