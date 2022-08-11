Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Satree School charity run to aid local schools

RUNNING: A charity run organised by Satree Phuket School has been confirmed to take place in October to raise money for local schools in Phuket.

RunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 August 2022, 03:33PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The “Run with hearts together for 113 years Phuket Women SPK RUN 2022” will take place on Sunday, Oct 9 with Satree Phuket School students, parents, teachers, alumni and the general public all welcome to participate.

There will be a 3.5km and a 6.5km Fun Run as well as a 10.2km Mini Marathon, organisers confirmed at a press conference held on Tuesday (Aug 9).

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew oversaw the press conference and was joined by Panya Hatthi, Vice President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) and Somchai Kongkunakorn, Director of Women’s School at Satree and President of Phuket Women’s Alumni Association.

The proceeds from the runs will go towards assissting educational facilities at Satree School and three other schools under the Phuket Primary Educational Service Area Office that, at time of press, were unnamed. The entry fee for the two Funs Runs is B350 and B450 for the Mini Marathon. There is also a VIP category costing B2,000 which gives access to all three races.

Additionally, the run strives to promote a healthy lifestyle among all participating and all Phuket residents on a broader scale.

Those taking part in the runs can choose to walk and enjoy some of the scenery en route, such as the Sino-Portuguese architecture of the Standard Chartered Bank Building and Clock Tower in Phuket Town as well as Saphan Hin Public Park. The exact locations of the runs were not specified at the press conference but will be disclosed in due course, organisers said.

Those interested in registering can do so from now until Sept 20 either in person at the office of the Phuket Women Alumni Association at Satree School or online via Line: @SPKRUN2022 Facebook: SPKRUN2022.

Further information can be accessed via Khun Kan Manee (Tel: 095-369 8942), Teacher Destiny (Tel: 092-955 3541), Khun Uthaiwan (Tel: 065-782 9269) or Ms Song Sri (Tel: 081-6932559).

