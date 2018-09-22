THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Satree Phuket students injured in highway van accident

PHUKET: Students from Satree Phuket School are among 10 people who were injured when the van they were travelling in slammed into a car head-on in Surat Thani this morning (Sept 22).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 September 2018, 04:45PM

The accident occurred while the students were travelling to Bangkok to take part in a Japanese-language competition. Photos: Supplied

The van was carrying six students, all female aged 17 and 18, as well as two female teachers when it slammed head-on into the black Toyota Vios on Route 415 in Phanom District, which borders Phang Nga Province.

The students and teachers from Satree Phuket were travelling to Bangkok to take part in a Japanese-language competition.

The accident occurred at KM 12 on Route 415, in Tambon Khlong Cha-un, The Phuket News was told.

The driver of the Toyota Vios, registered in Nakhon Nayok, was Thawatchapong Boonma, 25. He was taken to Phanom Hospital for breathing difficulties.

The driver of the van, Bamrung Jansuwaan, 59, was also taken to Phanom Hospital for breathing difficulties.

Of the teachers, Nichapa Tankrailerd, 30, was taken to Phanom Hospital for injuries to her right leg, while Nittaya Duangmanee, 50, was taken Surat Thani Hospital for more serious injuries to both her legs.

Of the students, Kudchakorn Boonroi, 17, was taken to Phanom Hospital but later moved to Surat Thani Hospital for a suspected broken left ankle and broken hip.

Tassaya Navee, 17, was taken to Phanom Hospital for head pain and Kanokneat Sonthikiat, 18,

was also taken to Phanom Hospital for a gash above her left eye.

Piyarat Ploykaw, 17, was taken to Baan Takhun Hospital for neck pain.

Jinjuta Chuvong,18, and Borussakorn Leesantiwong, 17, both escaped the accident with only minor scratches.

 

 

