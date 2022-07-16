Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
SAT partners with US Sports Academy to train coaches

SAT partners with US Sports Academy to train coaches

ALL SPORTS: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has partnered with the United States Sports Academy (USSA) to launch a training course aimed at developing its official in the fields of sports coaching and international sports management.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 July 2022, 12:00PM

The course was launched on Friday (July 15) on the fringes of the World Games 2022 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama by SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee and USSA President and CEO Dr. TJ Rosandich.

Also present were Governor of SAT for Sports Excellence and Sports Science, Prachum Boonthiam, and Deputy Governor of SAT Strategy and Information Technology Prabord Samanmit.

The collaborative course, being held between July 15-27 during the World Games, is aimed at developing the potential of sports personnel in Thailand by offering best in class training from the US-based resources.

Practical and theoretical teaching methods will be shared as well as the opportunity for the Thai delegation of coaches to interact and exchange knowledge with their American counterparts.

The Thai delegation availing the course included Air Chief Marshal Neeranuch Klomdee; Air Chief Marshal Thewarit Chanthaphan; Captain Ekachaiyut Wisetsuwan; Teerawat Wongnak; Wassana Mungwicha; Thanpawat. Techpuwadolvitit; Atchariya Phamang; Panpop Unseem; Klomkleaw Mavieng; Monwadee Yantrakul; Sompong Busabong; Kanchana Prasarnchaimontri; Aek Chonawut Benjanuwat; Chattaporn Chantanayingyong; Thanaphat Laochai and Athas Thongdee.

