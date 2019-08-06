THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
SAT governor keen to make MotoGp event better

SAT governor keen to make MotoGp event better

MOTOGP: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said on Monday (August 5) the country is ready to host its second MotoGP race in October.

Moto-GP
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 09:27AM

Thailand's first MotoGP event in 2018 attracted 205,000 people to the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, and generated about B3.1 billion. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand’s first MotoGP event in 2018 attracted 205,000 people to the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, and generated about B3.1 billion. Photo: Bangkok Post

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani held a meeting with representatives from government agencies and private companies ahead of the second PTT Thailand Grand Prix.

The event will again be held at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from Oct 4-6.

"Last year's Thailand Grand Prix was a great success in terms of organising and promoting tourism. We were the talk of the world,'' Gongsak said.

"It was an impressive event and was voted the Best Grand Prix of 2018."

He admitted that it would be difficult to match last year's achievement but is confident that parties concerned can make this year's race even better than last year's.

"Everybody has to work harder to make it better," Gongsak said.

"We must improve everything, including the atmosphere and facilities. The SAT will give its full support. We believe Thailand will benefit a great deal from the event."

Tanaisiri Charnwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit, said parties concerned would also organise several activities to attract fans, including concerts and Muay Thai events.

"All roads will lead to Buri Ram during the Thailand Grand Prix," he said.

Marc Marquez won the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix ahead of Andrea Dovizioso.

Read original story here.

