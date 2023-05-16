SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul

SEA GAMES: Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani said yesterday (May 15) he was happy with his athletes’ performances in “international disciplines” at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, although it is unlikely that they will top the medal standings.

Wrestler Sriprapa Tho-kaew, centre, poses with her gold medal in the women’s 55kg category at Cambodia 2023 yesterday (May 15). Photo: AFP

Vietnam have a considerable lead over Thailand in the overall title race and the tournament ends tomorrow, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We did set a target of winning the highest number of gold medals in international sports that feature at the Olympics and Asian Games. We are still the best nation in this category although Vietnam are the overall leaders,” said Gongsak.

He also said Thailand did not take part in certain sports at the 2023 SEA Games including Cambodia’s martial arts Kun Khmer and Kun Bokator.

Thailand will host the next Games in 2025 and Gongsak said the country would focus on organising “standard sports.”

In yesterday’s action, wrestler Sriprapa Tho-kaew gave Thailand a gold medal, winning the women’s 55kg category with 25 points.

Sriprapa defeated Indonesia’s Candra Marimar by five points to claim the top honours, with the bronze medal going to Grace Lobranes of the Philippines who had 15 points.

Salinee Srisombat settled for a silver in the women’s 59kg competition with 20 points. Anh Tuyet Tran (25) of Vietnam won the contest with the Philippines Cathlyn Vergara (15) finishing third.

In cricket, the Thai women’s team once again stamped their authority, capturing the T20 gold medal following a 40-run victory over Indonesia in the final.

Thailand batted first and amassed 120 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of three wickets with Onnicha Kamchomphu smashing 73 off 61 balls and Naruemol Chaiwai chipping in with 35.

They then restricted Indonesia to a mere 80 for six in 20 overs.

In judo, Thailand’s Masayuki Terada took home his fifth SEA Games gold medal with a victory over the host country’s Uno Shintaro in the men’s 73kg final.

Wei Puyang added a silver to the Thai haul after finishing second to Vietnam’s Le Anh Tai in the men’s 90kg class.

Wanwisa Muenjit also took a silver following her loss to Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Tinh in the women’s 48kg final.

In badminton, Thailand are assured of the gold and silver medals in the women’s singles as their players, top seed Lalinrat Chaiwan and second-ranked Supanida Katethong, will meet in the final.

In women’s football, Thailand salvaged some pride when they thrashed Cambodia 6-0 to win the bronze medal.

Saowaluk Pengngarm and Pattaranan Upachai each scored two goals as Jiraporn Monkoldee and Panittha Jirattanakul were also on target.

Thailand had defeated the hosts 4-0 in the group stage.

In weightlifting, Thailand’s Chatuphum Chinnawong could only finish second in the men’s 81kg event.

He managed 325kg, well behind Indonesian Rahmat Erwin Abdullah’s Games record of 359kg. Myanmar’s Thi Ha Aung was third with 290kg.

Thipwara Chontavin also had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 71kg division with an effort of 208kg.

The Philippines’ Vanessa Sarno was in a class of her own, lifting 225kg. Restu Anggi of Indonesia came third with 206kg.

The Thai women’s volleyball team continued their dominance in the region with a 3-1 win over Vietnam in the final on Sunday night. It was their 14th successive title and 16th overall.

The Thai team, which featured stars like of Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri and Thatdao Nuekjang, will next play at the Nations League, which begins later this month.