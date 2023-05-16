333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul

SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul

SEA GAMES: Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani said yesterday (May 15) he was happy with his athletes’ performances in “international disciplines” at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, although it is unlikely that they will top the medal standings.

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 May 2023, 09:11AM

Wrestler Sriprapa Tho-kaew, centre, poses with her gold medal in the women’s 55kg category at Cambodia 2023 yesterday (May 15). Photo: AFP

Wrestler Sriprapa Tho-kaew, centre, poses with her gold medal in the women’s 55kg category at Cambodia 2023 yesterday (May 15). Photo: AFP

Vietnam have a considerable lead over Thailand in the overall title race and the tournament ends tomorrow, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We did set a target of winning the highest number of gold medals in international sports that feature at the Olympics and Asian Games. We are still the best nation in this category although Vietnam are the overall leaders,” said Gongsak.

He also said Thailand did not take part in certain sports at the 2023 SEA Games including Cambodia’s martial arts Kun Khmer and Kun Bokator.

Thailand will host the next Games in 2025 and Gongsak said the country would focus on organising “standard sports.”

In yesterday’s action, wrestler Sriprapa Tho-kaew gave Thailand a gold medal, winning the women’s 55kg category with 25 points.

Sriprapa defeated Indonesia’s Candra Marimar by five points to claim the top honours, with the bronze medal going to Grace Lobranes of the Philippines who had 15 points.

Salinee Srisombat settled for a silver in the women’s 59kg competition with 20 points. Anh Tuyet Tran (25) of Vietnam won the contest with the Philippines Cathlyn Vergara (15) finishing third.

In cricket, the Thai women’s team once again stamped their authority, capturing the T20 gold medal following a 40-run victory over Indonesia in the final.

Thailand batted first and amassed 120 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of three wickets with Onnicha Kamchomphu smashing 73 off 61 balls and Naruemol Chaiwai chipping in with 35.

They then restricted Indonesia to a mere 80 for six in 20 overs.

In judo, Thailand’s Masayuki Terada took home his fifth SEA Games gold medal with a victory over the host country’s Uno Shintaro in the men’s 73kg final.

Wei Puyang added a silver to the Thai haul after finishing second to Vietnam’s Le Anh Tai in the men’s 90kg class.

Wanwisa Muenjit also took a silver following her loss to Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Tinh in the women’s 48kg final.

In badminton, Thailand are assured of the gold and silver medals in the women’s singles as their players, top seed Lalinrat Chaiwan and second-ranked Supanida Katethong, will meet in the final.

In women’s football, Thailand salvaged some pride when they thrashed Cambodia 6-0 to win the bronze medal.

Saowaluk Pengngarm and Pattaranan Upachai each scored two goals as Jiraporn Monkoldee and Panittha Jirattanakul were also on target.

Thailand had defeated the hosts 4-0 in the group stage.

In weightlifting, Thailand’s Chatuphum Chinnawong could only finish second in the men’s 81kg event.

He managed 325kg, well behind Indonesian Rahmat Erwin Abdullah’s Games record of 359kg. Myanmar’s Thi Ha Aung was third with 290kg.

Thipwara Chontavin also had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 71kg division with an effort of 208kg.

The Philippines’ Vanessa Sarno was in a class of her own, lifting 225kg. Restu Anggi of Indonesia came third with 206kg.

The Thai women’s volleyball team continued their dominance in the region with a 3-1 win over Vietnam in the final on Sunday night. It was their 14th successive title and 16th overall.

The Thai team, which featured stars like of Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri and Thatdao Nuekjang, will next play at the Nations League, which begins later this month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown
A golden day for Thais in Cambodia
Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City
Verstappen beats Pérez to extend title lead
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Liverpool target top four

 

Phuket community
Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape

No matter what preventative measures you wish to strengthen you will never stop dumb people doing st...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

The Thai people have spoken. You have been manipulated and dominated by the military and the elites ...(Read More)

Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape

Signs is all you can do, more information on rip tides ect warnings....(Read More)

Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

... Now, he (Prayut) stays on as 'party advisor'. So far his advices didn't help his par...(Read More)

Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

Pray that continuation of the start of a democratic process don't get disturbed/sabotaged by the...(Read More)

Court speaks out on teen held for LM

A Ýes' to answer GerryT. When our children were kids/teens they shared their daily life with Mo...(Read More)

Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape

...çonsidering stronger measures'? Are there than any now? I don't see the matter of eye so...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

I can't place GerryT's reaction. I not live in Kamala. Don't know about the there living...(Read More)

Phuket Move Forward MPs elect say ‘thank you’

Driving down the main road in Kamala today people were coming out and cheering them. A nice gesture ...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Why and by who their posters were trashed ? Are you really that naive to ask such a question ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center

 