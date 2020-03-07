Kata Rocks
SAT announces plans to counter COVID-19

BANGKOK: The Sports Authority of Thailand yesterday (Mar 6) called on people in the country’s sporting circles to support its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 March 2020, 09:09AM

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani. Photo: Bangkok Post

SAT Governor Gongsak Yodmani revealed the organisation’s plans to handle the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference.

“These measures are not compulsory. We are asking the parties concerned for cooperation,” Gongsak said.

The SAT has advised sports associations at national and local levels to postpone events involving large number of people until the situation becomes better.

All SAT swimming pools have been closed for 15 days, he said and added that all SAT annual summer sporting activities, scheduled from April 1-30, have also been cancelled.

Athletes returning from overseas trips should be quarantined for 14 days, the governor said.

The SAT and Muang Thai Insurance will provide COVID-19 insurance for its employees.

 

Read original story here.

