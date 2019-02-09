THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Sarasin Love mass wedding event invites all to mark Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: People from all walks of life are invited to be married or receive an “Afficrmation of Love” certificate at the “Love Story @ Sarasin” being held at the Sarasin Bridge on Valentine’s Day, this coming Thursday (Feb 14).

culturetourism
By Chutharat Plerin

Sunday 10 February 2019, 01:00PM

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone.

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone.

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone

The event, called “Love Story @ Sarasin Nuan Rak Sarasin” (“Love Story @ Sarasin or The legend of Sarasin love”) is being organised by the Thalang District Office

Couples taking part in the event will receive many gifts of special privileges and rewards, including luxury honeymoon packages.

“We hope this event will promote Phuket tourism and local people and tourists will learn the history of the Sarasin Bridge,” said Thalang District Chief Adul Chutong.

The Sarasin Bridge is renowned throughout Thailand for its sad tale of two star-crossed lovers choosing to end their lives by leaping into the fast-flowing waters below instead of facing life without each other.

“We are looking for 14 couples to be married at the event,” Mr Adul said.

Arrangements have been so that the brides and grooms can receive their marriage certificates on the day, he added.

“And we hope many more couples will come to show their love for each other and promise to take care of each other forever,” he said.

Futsal League 2019

The invitation for people wanting to register their marriage is open to Thais only, and free, but the invitation to receive certificates as an “Affirmation of Love” is open to everyone, Mr Adul noted.

“Everyone, every gender, every age and every nationality can apply for a ‘Love Certificate’,” he said.

Among the gifts to be given away by lucky draw at the event are luxury honeymoon packages, pre-wedding photo -gift vouchers and souvenirs

“We will have free makeup and hairdressing services. All couples have to do is come in their wedding dress and suits,” said Thalang District Deputy Chief Sukanda Huangrattanakorn.

"We intend to give gifts and to all couples. However, if the prizes from the sponsors are not enough, we will make sure everyone gets something,” she added.

The event, which Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana is scheduled to attend will also include a light-and-sound show, live performances and even a wedding fashion show highlighting modern, traditional Thai, Baba-Nyonya Peranakan style and traditional local Muslim style wedding costumes.

To join the event call the Thalang District Office on 076 313 992 before 4:30pm on Wednesday (Feb 13).

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mayor announces details of Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
Phuket’s pricey Welcome Gate gets free clean-up
Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost
Patong beach road to close for New Year party
Langham’s Splash Beach Resort Phuket hosts largest Indian wedding in Thailand
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ‘hurting tourism’
Phuket traffic braces for Loy Krathong
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Phuket Opinion: A question of faith
Bonfire of the Gods: Phuket Vegetarian Festival draws to a close

 

Phuket community
Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

Just be completely honest and say the cops don't really care and the rental shop doesn't eit...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

Yet more utterly unregulated tourism. Shops with no permits taking money to let tourists with no lic...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

Yeah, 2000 baht should put a stop to the illegal rentals, and it's likely that close to 99% of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

Totally agree this makes Phuket look backwards. It's not like dry season comes as a surprise eve...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

I like this bit "in order to reduce accidents, vehicle rental operators must ensure that touris...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

RTP corruption optima forma. Accept explanation rental shop ( 'Older' man rented 2 motorbike...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker

I guess they need to come out with a new law making it illegal to paint tankers camouflage....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

I hardly think describing Ma-Ann as having the guts to introduce rationing is accurate. The man has ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

Sadly it’s highly unlikely any of that cash bonanza will be spent on something useful like water. ...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Well Dek, why don't you comment on the article? Why not address the issue? What do you think abo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 