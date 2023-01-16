Sarasin Bridge legend revived in new film

PHUKET: The tale of the love tragedy that ended with two young lovers leaping to their deaths from the Sarasin Bridge has been brought back to life in a new film titled, ‘Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’.

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 January 2023, 10:10AM

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

Photos of Ko and Kiw, and the Sarasin Bridge.

Ekarat Leesen, the recently arrived Governor of Phang Nga, replacing former Chamroen Tipyayapongtada, led a mass preview screening of the new film on the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15).

A temporary stage was set up at the side for performances of the key soundtrack songs from the movie by famous Thai artists including Luang Kai, Ekkachai Srivichai, Singha and Nino, with the movie theme song by Paisan and Nong Fah.

The new film echoes the classic tale of a simple songthaew driver, Ko, who falls in love with one of his regular passengers, Kiw, a student from an upper-class family.

Despite their feelings for each other, the couple are trapped in a world where social status will keep them apart, and they together decide to take a fateful ‘leap of love’ from the famed bridge joining Phuket with mainland.

The true story of the couple’s fate is still remembered and honoured by people in Phuket, with the bridge itself becoming a popular attraction for Thais throughout the country to visit in person.

The bridge also remains a sad beacon for those disenchanted with their lives.

‘Sarasin Bridge Love’ is to be released in theatres throughout the country this Thursday (Jan 19).

See the official trailer here.