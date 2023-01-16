Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sarasin Bridge legend revived in new film

Sarasin Bridge legend revived in new film

PHUKET: The tale of the love tragedy that ended with two young lovers leaping to their deaths from the Sarasin Bridge has been brought back to life in a new film titled, ‘Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 January 2023, 10:10AM

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

Photos of Ko and Kiw, and the Sarasin Bridge.

Photos of Ko and Kiw, and the Sarasin Bridge.

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

A special preview screening of ’Sarasin Bridge Love 2216’ and mini-concert was held at the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phang Nga

« »

Ekarat Leesen, the recently arrived Governor of Phang Nga, replacing former Chamroen Tipyayapongtada, led a mass preview screening of the new film on the Phang Nga side of the bridge last night (Jan 15).

A temporary stage was set up at the side for performances of the key soundtrack songs from the movie by famous Thai artists including Luang Kai, Ekkachai Srivichai, Singha and Nino, with the movie theme song by Paisan and Nong Fah.

The new film echoes the classic tale of a simple songthaew driver, Ko, who falls in love with one of his regular passengers, Kiw, a student from an upper-class family.

Despite their feelings for each other, the couple are trapped in a world where social status will keep them apart, and they together decide to take a fateful ‘leap of love’ from the famed bridge joining Phuket with mainland.

Blue Tree Phuket

The true story of the couple’s fate is still remembered and honoured by people in Phuket, with the bridge itself becoming a popular attraction for Thais throughout the country to visit in person.

The bridge also remains a sad beacon for those disenchanted with their lives.

‘Sarasin Bridge Love’ is to be released in theatres throughout the country this Thursday (Jan 19).

See the official trailer here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June
At least 67 killed in Nepal plane crash
Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays
Phuket Town readies for Chinese New Year
Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry
Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day
Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain
Monk killed as bus rams barriers on hilly road
China links COVID to 60,000 recent deaths
American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges
First baby turtles hatch north of Phuket
’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow
Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’
No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13

 

Phuket community
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin

Tamvong, You find Phuket health office in Phuket town, next to old Phuket provincial office. On 3rd ...(Read More)

’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow

Maverick@, you are correct, I didn't mention fact that government civilian servants are paid is ...(Read More)

Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin

Where do I find "a service centre of the Phuket public health office"?...(Read More)

Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays

@JohnC I think the quality of the roads in Phuket are actually quite good and they are constantly ma...(Read More)

Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays

What this means is once again Phuket's poor quality roads will be more crowded with large tour b...(Read More)

First baby turtles hatch north of Phuket

Nice one! Good job. Another species on the brink of extinction because of human greed. We need to gi...(Read More)

Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry

"...after having left a small BAD on the ferry". LOL PN get proof readers on the job! [...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

The Chinese are used to swimming in trash, slime and sh.t in their own country that's why they f...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

maveric, so Thailand is 50 years behind the west? Sounds about right. They love to call Phuket "...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

To those with functioning brains this was an obvious consequence of flying a helicopter over any typ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners

 