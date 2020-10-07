Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sarasas teachers set to face charges

Sarasas teachers set to face charges

BANGKOK: Police say 13 teachers and teaching assistants in 10 Sarasas-affiliated schools have been found to have physically abused their students and will face criminal charges.

crime
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 October 2020, 09:25AM

Two Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School teaching assistants leave Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Tuesday after being granted bail in a case where they are accused of abusing students. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Two Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School teaching assistants leave Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Tuesday after being granted bail in a case where they are accused of abusing students. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Pol Lt Gen Amphol Buarapporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, which is responsible for crime suppression and prevention in some Central Plains provinces, said the 10 Sarasas schools were involved in 54 abuse allegations, affecting about 30 children, reports the Bangkok Post.

All 13 teachers and their assistants on Tuesday (Oct 6) were questioned by police and later released on B8,000 bail by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

Pol Lt Gen Amphol said he had instructed investigators to talk to the abused students with the help of a multidisciplinary team, insisting that justice must be done for all involved.

The abuse of kindergarten students at Sarasas-affiliated schools has sparked a public outcry and led to calls for tough legal action against the abusive teachers and schools for ignoring the abuse and allowing many teachers without teaching licences to teach young kids.

Parents of children who reported abuse in one of the classes have threatened to sue the teachers for B5 million each.

In a related development, the Teachers’ Council of Thailand has filed complaints against the principal and executives of Sarasas Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi province for violating the Teachers and Educational Personnel Council Act.

Thanyapura Health 360

A spokesperson for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Patcharin Samsiripong, said a House committee on youth met on Tuesday to discuss the abuse of children at many Sarasas schools.

Representatives of the police and the Ministries of Education, Public Health and Social Development and Human Security would be invited to a meeting scheduled for Oct 21 to speak about measures to rehabilitate the abused children and legal action against the guilty teachers, said the spokesperson.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said his deputy, Kanokwan Vilawan who is responsible for the Office of the Private Education Commission, was looking into the specific case of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School.

Asked about calls to close down the school, the minister said such a measure would force thousands of students to find a new school.

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek must be given a chance to solve its problems first, he said, and the immediate priority was to take care of the abused students.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor
The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award
VIP investors could skip quarantine
Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief’s murder case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s Covid dilemma: Reopen or economic collapse? Horeshoe crab claims 1! || October 6
Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate
All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1
Thais warned against ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok
Heavy weather warning for the south
Government readies swift vaccinations sweep
‘Reopen now or face collapse’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Zoo shooting as rare animals missing! ’Red Notice’ for Red Bull heir, alleged cop killer! || October 5
Phuket woman dies after eating young horseshoe crab
Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists
Myanmar man drowns off Kamala rocks

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

For a big lying this 7 people coming up whit, and ho pay the charter flight for this Chinese and ho ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

This governour is the same full of BS than all others before him....delay because the fear of phukey...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

@PN Better to shut down the whole comment section ! The only way to proof your unbiasedness ! [...(Read More)

Government readies swift vaccinations sweep

Yes...they tried it with svine flu some years ago but they failed...one of the guy who discovered it...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

So now you have to have a medically trained person travelling with you??? How ridiculous is that?? ...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Hello PN. I wrote a comment yesterday. Why is it not published ? [Several comments have been not...(Read More)

Government readies swift vaccinations sweep

There we have the final end game...the main reason behind Covid19... "Covax, a company created ...(Read More)

Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion

Yes LALALA, Kurt's comments make sense . Actually his comments are very well thought out. And Jo...(Read More)

All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1

ok but for those who can not get an embassy letter like europe for example what happens? Why can...(Read More)

Government readies swift vaccinations sweep

Haha lala,you can't even understand the difference between 46.2 million and 46.2 billion. Genius...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 