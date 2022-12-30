Sarach leveller keeps Thais on top

FOOTBALL: Sarach Yooyen secured a point for ten-man Thailand as the War Elephants rallied to pull off a 1-1 tie with Indonesia in their third AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Group A game in Jakarta yesterday (Dec 29).

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 30 December 2022, 10:52AM

Thailand’s Sarach Yooyen, No.6, celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Indonesia at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in Jakarta yesterday (Dec 29). Photo: AFP

With the result, both Thailand and Indonesia moved a step closer to confirming their places in the home-and-away semi-finals of the regional championship, reports the Bangkok Post.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Marc Klok put the hosts in front from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Champions Thailand’s hopes of stealing three points were dented when midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr was sent off after the hour mark.

However, the War Elephants fought back and levelled through Sarach Yooyen to claim a point.

The result means Thailand stay top of Group A on goal difference ahead of Indonesia and both teams will have to wait until the final matchday to secure their tickets to the knockout rounds.

Indonesia coach Shin Tae-Yong made six changes from the side that defeated Brunei 7-0 on Monday.

Mano Polking, on his part, made just one change from the Thai team that beat the Philippines 4-0 with Channarong Promsrikaew coming in for Adisak Kraisorn.

Indonesia had the first real chance of the game in the 17th minute when Yakob Sayuri delivered a perfect cross to unmarked Dendy Sulistyawan who headed wide from 10 yards out.

Thailand were controlling possession and had a sight on goal midway through the half as Theerathon Bunmathan’s corner from the left was headed over by Bordin Phala.

The hosts broke forward once more soon after when Witan beat Kritsada Kaman to the ball down the right but Egy Maulana narrowly missed connecting to his pass.

The Garuda then should have taken the lead seven minutes before half-time when Witan dispossessed Thai goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawchuek outside the penalty area but with the goal at his mercy he rolled wide from just inside the left side of the box.

Indonesia did go in front four minutes after the restart when Asnawi Mangkualam’s shot was handled by Theerathon and Klok coolly converted the penalty.

Shin’s side suffered a blow just before the hour when Egy hobbled off but just minutes later Thailand found themselves down to 10 men when Sanrawat - who was only brought on moments earlier - was sent off for a late challenge.

Indonesia paid for their misses in the 79th minute when Bordin found Sarach on the edge of the area and his effort from 20 yards took a huge deflection off Ricky Kambuaya and flew into the back of the net to secure a point.

Thailand will play their last group game against Cambodia, who yesterday beat Brunei 5-1, on Monday at home.