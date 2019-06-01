PHUKET: Roads in Saphan Hin will be closed during the day this weekend as one-design racing of sedans and pickups hits the streets in the Toyota Gazoo Racing event to be held from 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow (June 1-2).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 June 2019, 12:14PM

The event this year includes a mini-concert by popular popular Thai artist Twopee and Spanish/Thai actress, model and singer Marina Sadanun Balenciaga. Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing / Toyota Pearl Phuket

Racing on the streets of Sphan hin will is being held today and tomorrow (June 1-2). Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing / Toyota Pearl Phuket

The annual event this year will see racing on the streets by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, as well as a mini car show highlighting racing models as well as a mini-concert by popular popular Thai artist Twopee and Spanish/Thai actress, model and singer Marina Sadanun Balenciaga.

According to the official schedule posted by Toyota Pearl Phuket, the two days of racing will comprise a One Make Race, Vios One Make Race, Vios Lady One Make Race, Hilux Revo One Make Race and a Corolla Altis One Make Race.

Display events include a Car Performance Show, a Toyota Team Thailand Show and a Drift King Show and a special live test display of the high-performance Toyota GR Supra.

Visiting the show and watching the racing is free.

However, unless motorists are visiting the event, they are urged to avoid the area due to the street closures.