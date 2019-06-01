The annual event this year will see racing on the streets by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, as well as a mini car show highlighting racing models as well as a mini-concert by popular popular Thai artist Twopee and Spanish/Thai actress, model and singer Marina Sadanun Balenciaga.
According to the official schedule posted by Toyota Pearl Phuket, the two days of racing will comprise a One Make Race, Vios One Make Race, Vios Lady One Make Race, Hilux Revo One Make Race and a Corolla Altis One Make Race.
Display events include a Car Performance Show, a Toyota Team Thailand Show and a Drift King Show and a special live test display of the high-performance Toyota GR Supra.
Visiting the show and watching the racing is free.
However, unless motorists are visiting the event, they are urged to avoid the area due to the street closures.
