Saphan Hin festival to mark Makha Bucha Day

PHUKET: A food and goods festival is underway in Saphan Hin to mark Makha Bucha Day and the long weekend.

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 March 2023, 02:18PM

Organised by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) near the Plai Laem seafood restaurant at Siray Bay, the event opened last night (Mar 3) and runs until tomorrow evening.

The festival was inaugurated yesterday by PPAO President Rewat Areerob who declared it a great opportunity for local residents on the island and tourists alike to come and taste delicious local cusine and enjoy the festivities on show, which in turn will help boost the local economy and help entrepreneurs and farmers earn much needed income following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Rewat confirmed there will be over 65 local food stalls specialising in local fresh seafood deliciacies that will all adhere to the mandatory “clean food, good taste” health and safety standards.

There will also be local cooking competitions on show, a ‘life and light’ aqua lighting corner which is an idyllic spot for photograph opportunities with doplhins, andaman pearls, giant bear fish and jellyfish on show.

Additionally, there will be live performance shows to showcase local Phuket culture to tourists as well as free concerts across the three days involving artists such as Wuth Pa Bon, Nat Razen, B. Cable Sam Roi and many more.