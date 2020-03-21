Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led the push with the help of administrative officers and transport officers at the old Phuket bus terminal in Phuket Town and Chalong Pier.
The Phuket government have a total of 51 officers enlisted to carry out the sanitation efforts, 71 pieces of protective clothing, 24 sprayers and around 1,300 liters of sanitiser.
The first area to be targeted as part of the big clean up drive was the old bus terminal in Phuket Town. Officers sprayed seats, inside of buses and toilets.
It was confirmed that there will also be temperature screening of all bus drivers and passengers as well.
Chalong Municipality officers conducted the spraying efforts at Chalong pier, both on the pier building itself and across boats.
Additionally, Cherng Talay Municipality officers went to spray at selected places such as schools, temples, and mosques.
Be the first to comment.