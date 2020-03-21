Kata Rocks
Sanitation drive across the island to combat COVID-19 spread

Sanitation drive across the island to combat COVID-19 spread

PHUKET: Today (Mar 21) witnessed a series of sanitation initiatives island wide as part of a health drive to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 21 March 2020, 02:47PM

One of the teams at the ready. Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon administrative office (OrBorTor)

One of the sanitation officers in action. Photo: Cherng Talay Tambon administrative office (OrBorTor)

A sanitation officer at the old Phuket bus station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Phakaphong gets stuck in. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong points the way. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led the push with the help of administrative officers and transport officers at the old Phuket bus terminal in Phuket Town and Chalong Pier.

The Phuket government have a total of 51 officers enlisted to carry out the sanitation efforts, 71 pieces of protective clothing, 24 sprayers and around 1,300 liters of sanitiser.

The first area to be targeted as part of the big clean up drive was the old bus terminal in Phuket Town. Officers sprayed seats, inside of buses and toilets.

It was confirmed that there will also be temperature screening of all bus drivers and passengers as well.

Chalong Municipality officers conducted the spraying efforts at Chalong pier, both on the pier building itself and across boats.

Additionally, Cherng Talay Municipality officers went to spray at selected places such as schools, temples, and mosques.

