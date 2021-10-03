‘Sandbox Swing’ proving a success

GOLF: Chaiyaporn Uitrakul sank a 33-foot birdie playoff putt to win the SAT-Thailand PGA One Day Tour 2021 at the Blue Canyon Country Club on Monday (Sept 27).

Golf

By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 3 October 2021, 02:00PM

Wanchai Luang Nitikul finished on a score of 66 to win the Singha-SAT Blue Canyon Championship on Sept 19. Photo: Thailand PGA Facebook

Thanakorn Tosi holds aloft the trophy after winning the Thailand PGA One Day Tour on Sept 13 which started the month-long ‘Sandbox Swing’ tournament. Photo: Thailand PGA Facebook

It was the first professional title for the 19-year-old Hua Hin native who had finished tied at 3 under par on a score of 68 after 18 holes with both Chakphat Horsangchai and Setachok Phumpuay. Chaiyaporn received B25,000 for his win.

The match was part of the “Sandbox Swing” tournaments that include a total of eight competitions taking place in Phuket between Sept 13 and Oct 10.

Thanakorn Tosi, a rookie from Bangkok, won the opening championship and a prize of B25,000 when he overcame Kittikhun Putisanon and Satchawat Sriprasit in a playoff to win the Thailand PGA One Day Tour on Sept 13.

It was only the third professional tournament for 23-year-old Thanakorn who turned pro at the end of last year.

The Singha-SAT TDT Blue Canyon, which took place on Sept 14-15, was won by Phurinat Songphaiboon with the 27-year-old from Bangkok sinking two birdies in his final two holes to win by two strokes from Wichayapat Sinsang and claim the B100,000 winning prize.

Wanchai Luang Nitikul finished on a score of 66 to win the Singha-SAT Blue Canyon Championship on Sept 19, one stroke ahead of Kosuke Hamamoto. It was Wanchai’s first Thailand PGA Tour championship that saw him net prize money of B240,000.

Chon Buri native Settee Prakongvech scored an impressive 10 under par to win the Singha All Thailand Championship with a final round 67 last Sunday (Sept 26). Settee received B450,000 in what was his second All Thailand Golf Tour victory after his win at the Singha All Thailand Memorial in 2019. He also earned five world ranking points for his efforts.

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Sarun Sirithon finished 8 under to claim second and B191,000 each.

The Singha-SAT TDT Phuket 2021 event was held on Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept 28-29) and was won by 42-year-old Phon Khemrat Swing from Sisaket. Phon finished on a 12 under par 130 and received a prize of B100,000 for his victory.

Chayodom Chanjarupong, a rookie from Phrae province, finished 2nd with an 8 under par score of 134.

At time of press, the Singha-SAT Phuket Classic (Sept 30-Oct 3) was ongoing and the B3 million Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021 is scheduled from Oct 3-10.