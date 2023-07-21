333 at the beach
Sanctuary at the 'Sea Salt Lounge'

Sanctuary at the ‘Sea Salt Lounge’

We descended the steps into Sea Salt Lounge & Grill and discovered an unexpected sanctuary, mere moments from Patong. With breath-taking panoramic ocean views complemented by the mesmerising crashing waves against the rocks below, this restaurant certainly made for an enchanting first impression.

Sunday 23 July 2023 11:00 AM

Photo: Sea Salt Lounge

The inviting ambience of the al fresco lounge area featured a striking white marble bar as its centrepiece. Tables and high bar stools were filled with couples and groups of friends, as they sat back and enjoyed watching the sun gracefully descend during sunset. We savoured the moment while sipping on refreshing mocktails, although they also had teas, coffee, fresh juices and other beverages on offer.

Once the sun had dipped below the horizon, we were invited to step into the dining area for our evening meal. We passed through an open expanse of lush lawn and sunken sofa dining areas surrounded by water, perched on the edge. Whether you choose indoor or outdoor seating, each table is thoughtfully arranged to ensure that every guest can savour the stunning views.

The menu took us on a culinary journey, showcasing a blend of flavours with a focus on Western grilled items, impressive sharing meat and seafood platters, plus there were Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian influences all coming through. With such a diverse menu, there is something to suit every palate, catering to couples, friends and families alike.

The Salmon Fish Cake accompanied by tangy pickled onions and a remoulade sauce was fresh, vibrant and boasted generous portions of succulent salmon. The Grill & Rotisserie selection offered prime cuts of steak, free-range pork and chicken and fresh fish, which were served with side dishes such as Truffle Fries, Baked Spinach and Garlic Mash Potato. We opted for the Australian Tenderloin with Peppercorn Sauce and Grilled Vegetables, which was cooked to perfection. The Wagyu Burger, Lobster Sliders and Lamb Koftas caught our attention as popular choices amongst other guests.

Overall, we appreciated the upscale, yet relaxed atmosphere, where shades of blue, turquoise and white décor have been tastefully incorporated to complement the ocean.

With Sea Salt Lounge & Grill’s breathtaking views, diverse menu and magnificent setting, this hidden gem is an experience not to be missed.

By Joanna Matlub

Open daily midday to midnight. Reservations: +66 (0)76 623 555 | +66 (0)9 1035 1545. Visit www.seasaltpatong.com or Facebook: SeaSaltPatong

 

