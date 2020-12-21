BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Samut Sakhon to suffer huge financial losses

Samut Sakhon to suffer huge financial losses

THAILAND: The lockdown of Samut Sakhon due to a new surge in COVID-19 infections will cause about B1 billion a day in economic damage, says Amphai Harnkraiwilai, chairwoman of the Samut Sakhon Chamber of Commerce.

Coronavirus COVID-19 health economics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 December 2020, 09:18AM

Myanmar workers wait to be tested for COVID-19 in Muang district of Samut Sakhon yesterday (Dec 20). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Myanmar workers wait to be tested for COVID-19 in Muang district of Samut Sakhon yesterday (Dec 20). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

She said the province’s seafood industry with sales amounting to B400 to 500 million a day, as well as other related businesses, have now been forced to stop as a result of the lockdown.

“This could cause estimated economic damage of about B1 billion a day,” she said.

However, major damage will be limited only to businesses that employ migrant workers while there will be little impact on businesses that do not hire them, Ms Amphai said.

“Initially, local businesses have agreed to comply with disease control measures fully and screen migrant workers to prevent the spread of the virus to other areas,” Ms Amphai said.

“Regarding remedial measures to help other operators who are not in the infection zone and have been affected by the lockdown, the provincial chamber of commerce will raise the issue with the Thai Chamber of Commerce which will then forward the matter to the government,” she said.

Commercial and state-run banks announced the closure of their branches in Samut Sakhon in the wake of the lockdown effective from Saturday until Jan 3. Bank branches in shopping malls were also closed.

Amporn Pinasa, secretary-general of the Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec), said that she has ordered the closure of schools under the supervision of the Obec in Samut Sakhon and for Obec officials there to work from home.

“The Obec will assess the situation based on the announcements from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). All schools have been instructed to comply with health safety measures from the Public Health Ministry,” Ms Amporn said.

UWC Thailand

Several schools in Bangkok were also closed yesterday (Dec 21) out of fears of new COVID-19 cases including an infected woman who lives on Pracha Chuen Road in the capital.

The woman reportedly went to Talad Mahachai in Samut Sakhon to buy seafood early this month.

Bangkok Christian College announced the school’s closure from today until Jan 3, while Wattana Wittaya Academy will close from today until Jan 3 and reopen on Jan 4.

Assumption College Thon Buri announced that students and personnel who live in Samut Sakhon are allowed to stay home from today and return to school on Jan 4.

Joseph Upatham School in Nakhon Pathom also announced the suspension of class from today and will reopen on Jan 4.

Meanwhile, the Samut Songkhram governor, with the consent of the provincial chamber of commerce, on Sunday ordered the cancellation of the last day of the Mackerel Eating and Mae Klong Famous Products Festival out of fears of the spread of COVID-19 from neighbouring Samut Sakhon.

The festival was originally scheduled to run from Dec 10 to Sunday.

CaptainJack69 | 21 December 2020 - 13:57:04 

They'll be back at work in 2 weeks. We've been closed down for 9 months now with no end in sight. Sorry if I find it hard to feel sorry for them.

CaptainJack69 | 21 December 2020 - 13:48:59 

How will it "only" affect businesses that employ migrants? That might have been so BEFORE an outbreak, but now that the cat is out of the bag anyone can be a carrier, including those homo-sapiens whose only differentiating attribute is a Thai ID card.

Kurt | 21 December 2020 - 11:12:48 

'Major financial damage limited only to businesses that employ foreign workers'. ( Ms Amphai). Really? Than not employ them. Cheap is expensive, as you experience. Much of this comes from the not hygienic living circumstances migrant workers must live in. Visit their by employers 'provided 'plywood 'accommodation', with all the health risks around.

 

