‘Samui Slam’ beach volleyball comp confirmed

VOLLEYBALL: The ‘Samui Slam’ Beach Volleyball Tournament and Training Camp has been confirmed to take place between Sept 18-24 at the stunning SEEN Beach Club on Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, it has been confirmed.

Volleyball
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 July 2023 01:00 PM

Promising to be a thrilling sporting event, the Samui Slam is originated by organiser Biggs Island Productions (BIP) and complements the annual ‘Samui Open’ Beach Volleyball Tournament, which is scheduled to be held for the 6th year in March 2024.

The events recognise the growing global interest and popularity of beach volleyball and a mix of athletes from Thailand and overseas will participate in the Samui Slam, which runs 9am to 6pm from Sept 22-24.

Additionally, the four-day Volleyball Training Camp, consisting of six sessions, will take place between Sept 18-21, overseen by a professional world-ranking volleyball coach from Europe.

The training camp is offered prior to and jointly with the three-day tournament and players can regsiter for both. A complimentary Island tour, ‘Amazing Thailand’, by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be awarded to the first 30 registrants of the tournament and training camp, along with a festive welcome party and nightly dinners at various sponsor restaurants.

The tournament promises to offer thrilling play over three days with teams competing for cash and prizes and spectators are welcome and will enjoy free entry for all three days. Those attending will be entertained by riveting professional beach volleyball play and enjoy on-site concession stands with volleyball merchandise and drink specials.

The international event is organised by BIP and hosted by SEEN Beach Club and Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel. The event is supported by TAT and Koh Samui Municipality (Tessaban). Those attending on the camp and/or tournament package can avail concessional rates at the Avani Chaweng Hotel.

“We are proud to promote beach volleyball in South East Asia and on Koh Samui and to hold this exciting beach sporting event on our beautiful island,” said event organiser Cord Biggs.

“Along with our main sponsors, sincere appreciation is also given to our Island supporters, including 69 Slam, Samui Green Hotel, Trend Fashion, Lost Beach Bar, Black Spiky Dispensary, Moonrise Beach Bar, Tikibox Bar and Wattanapat Hospital Samui.”

An island recognised as one of the most beautiful in the world and a popular choice for those that enjoy white-sandy beaches with a vibrant nightlife, Koh Samui is the perfect destination for this crowd-pleasing event.

Registration Form & Information: https://forms.gle/M8ekqE25z22m9BnT6
For questions and general information contact: info@BiggsIslandProductions.com
For further event information visit: facebook.com/SamuiSlamVolleyball

Tel/WhatApp: +66898737172

