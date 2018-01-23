The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament to be held Feb 17-18

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Following the huge success of the inaugural Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament last year on Koh Samui, an even bigger and better beach volleyball tournament will take place on February 17-18.

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 12:11PM

Competitors play in last year’s tournament. Photo: Koh Samui Beach Volleyball Club
Competitors play in last year’s tournament. Photo: Koh Samui Beach Volleyball Club

This year the tournament has expanded to 24 teams and once again all games will be played on volleyball courts at the sun and fun-filled ambiance of The Beach Bar Samui on beautiful Chaweng Noi beach.

Participating teams last year consisted of 22 amateur and professional players from 10 countries – streaming in from across Thailand, Europe, North America, Australia and Asia as well as local players on the island.

The tournament, organised by the Koh Samui Beach Volleyball Club, reflects the global interest as well as the fact that Beach Volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Koh Samui is the perfect destination for the crowd-pleasing annual tournament.

Tournament Director, Cord Biggs, notes there are still some spots open, enthusing: “The purpose of the tournament is to promote Beach Volleyball in South East Asia and on Koh Samui and having an exciting and fun event for the island. A non-profit tournament, all proceeds from the Samui Beach Volleyball Tournament go to the tournament winners and the promotion of Beach Volleyball on the island and region.”

Biggs explains the format will be a 2X2 Double Elimination Tournament, with a guaranteed minimum of three matches per team. Prizes will include cash awards, event medals and sponsor gift vouchers for all the top teams in each division. In addition, every participant will receive a souvenir special tournament tank-top.

Bollywood

Entry is B1,500 per team and participants can register and pay before February 1, for a B500 discount, bringing the entry fee down to B1,000 per team.

The annual volleyball tournament is able to take place thanks to the wonderful Event Host, The Beach Bar Samui. The relaxed and beautifully situated beach club enjoys a great overall setting and ambiance, while providing a great bar and snacks and tasty beach BBQ along with DJ entertainment during the tournament.

Sincere appreciation is also extended to the generous and terrific Event Sponsors: AIS, Trend Fashion, SuperPro Samui, Surat Baan Suay, SW Law Group, Chaweng Noi Resort, Vikasa Bliss Spa, Scandic Grill and Bar, K-Club Samui, High Park Samui and Federico’s Italian Handmade Fine Foods.

For questions, registration or general information email samuibeachvolleyball@gmail.com. Further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/beachvolleyballkohsamui/

 

 
