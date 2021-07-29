Samui logs record jump in new cases

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui recorded 20 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 28), the highest one-day jump since it reopened to tourism, although local authorities insisted the caseload will not derail the island’s sandbox programme.

Thursday 29 July 2021, 09:15AM

The first group of tourists arrives at Samui airport on July 15, 2021 after the island reopens for foreign visitors. Photo: Tourism and Sports Ministry

The discovery of the infections sent off a public health alarm in the island district. Of those diagnosed, 16 belonged to an infection cluster that has been traced to a cashier at a local fitness centre, reports the Bangkok Post.

Four people infected are a family of three and one foreign national who travelled to the island from Bangkok.

The Samui Plus Model, which emulates the Phuket Sandbox programme, was extended to fully-vaccinated foreign tourists with sealed-route tourist itineraries. The programme kicked off on July 15.

The Samui Plus programme also covers nearby Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 situation administration centre in Koh Samui district urged people who visited the Speedy Lounge & Bar nightspot on Lamai beach on July 16 and the Black Bamboo Club on July, 16, 17 and 23 to come for a COVID-19 test at the Koh Samui Hospital if they experience flu-like conditions, or experience a temporary loss of smell or taste.

Meanwhile, 10 fishermen who arrived at Bang Rak pier in tambon Bor Phut from neighbouring Nakhon Sri Thammarat were sent for a COVID-19 test.

Anyone outside of Samui who arrived on the island from 13 provinces hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as 53 other provinces with a high prevalence must undergo a test locally if they do not possess documentary proof of a negative test result obtained within the past 72 hours prior to arrival.

The proof must be issued by a state or privately-run hospital certified to carry out the test by the Department of Medical Sciences.

Koh Samui district chief Theerapong Chuaychu said the COVID-19 infections posed no threat to the sandbox programme. He said authorities have pressed charges against the owners of entertainment venues which stayed open beyond closure times.