Samui logs record jump in new cases

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui recorded 20 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 28), the highest one-day jump since it reopened to tourism, although local authorities insisted the caseload will not derail the island’s sandbox programme.

Thursday 29 July 2021, 09:15AM

The first group of tourists arrives at Samui airport on July 15, 2021 after the island reopens for foreign visitors. Photo: Tourism and Sports Ministry 

The discovery of the infections sent off a public health alarm in the island district. Of those diagnosed, 16 belonged to an infection cluster that has been traced to a cashier at a local fitness centre, reports the Bangkok Post.

Four people infected are a family of three and one foreign national who travelled to the island from Bangkok.

The Samui Plus Model, which emulates the Phuket Sandbox programme, was extended to fully-vaccinated foreign tourists with sealed-route tourist itineraries. The programme kicked off on July 15.

The Samui Plus programme also covers nearby Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 situation administration centre in Koh Samui district urged people who visited the Speedy Lounge & Bar nightspot on Lamai beach on July 16 and the Black Bamboo Club on July, 16, 17 and 23 to come for a COVID-19 test at the Koh Samui Hospital if they experience flu-like conditions, or experience a temporary loss of smell or taste.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Meanwhile, 10 fishermen who arrived at Bang Rak pier in tambon Bor Phut from neighbouring Nakhon Sri Thammarat were sent for a COVID-19 test.

Anyone outside of Samui who arrived on the island from 13 provinces hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as 53 other provinces with a high prevalence must undergo a test locally if they do not possess documentary proof of a negative test result obtained within the past 72 hours prior to arrival.

The proof must be issued by a state or privately-run hospital certified to carry out the test by the Department of Medical Sciences.

Koh Samui district chief Theerapong Chuaychu said the COVID-19 infections posed no threat to the sandbox programme. He said authorities have pressed charges against the owners of entertainment venues which stayed open beyond closure times.

Phuket community
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

All this doesn't matter anyway. Even if they brave up enough to actually arrest this POS he will...(Read More)

HM King pardons inmates

It seems that everyone mentioned above who have had their sentences reduced all appear to have come ...(Read More)

Virus easing 'in 4-6 weeks'

What a great prime minister you have Thailand!! He HOPES that the covid situation will ease in 4-6 w...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

[“It is an act that indicates the lack of fear of the law."] Why should they ever fear the la...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

The workers at Layan Soi 7 are no longer wearing masks at all on their off hours, and it is party t...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

I never got registered, I even got an SMS about 2 weeks ago when it was to reopen as more supply arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

All of Thailand will be safe as the people starve....(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Bkk people are stuck in Phuket, arrivals from OS testing positive, local outbreak growing, a large p...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Evidently, the encroachment into areas far above the height limit in the hills to the east of Kamala...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Start up when target not met. Don't stop when target met !!!!...(Read More)

 

