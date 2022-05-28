Tengoku
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

SAMOA: Samoa signed a bilateral agreement with China today (May 28), promising “greater collaboration” as Beijing’s foreign minister continues a tour of the South Pacific that has sparked concern among Western allies.

Chinese
By AFP

Saturday 28 May 2022, 01:21PM

CEO of Samoa’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peseta Noumea Simi (left) and China’s Ambassador to Samoa Chao Xiaoliang signing one of the bilateral agreements as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (back row right) and Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa look on. Photo: Vaitogi Asuisui Matafeo / Samoa Observer / AFP

CEO of Samoa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peseta Noumea Simi (left) and China's Ambassador to Samoa Chao Xiaoliang signing one of the bilateral agreements as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (back row right) and Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa look on. Photo: Vaitogi Asuisui Matafeo / Samoa Observer / AFP

The deal’s details are unclear, coming midway through a Chinese delegation’s eight-nation trip - but an earlier leaked draft agreement sent to several Pacific countries outlined plans to expand security and economic engagement.

The mission has prompted Western leaders to urge regional counterparts to spurn any Chinese attempt to extend its security reach across the region.

A press release from the Samoan government confirmed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa had met and discussed “climate change, the pandemic and peace and security”.

Local media were invited to witness the signing of a deal, but no questions were taken.

The release said that China would continue to provide infrastructural development support to various Samoan sectors and there would be a new framework for future projects “to be determined and mutually agreed”.

“Samoa and the People’s Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments,” the release said.

The Chinese delegation has already visited the Solomon Islands and Kiribati this week.

Thai Residential

It arrived in Samoa last night and was to depart for Fiji this afternoon, with other stops expected to be Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

In a duel for influence, Australia’s new Foreign Minister Penny Wong was in Fiji yesterday, seeking to woo island states after the Solomon Islands took Canberra by surprise last month by signing a wide-ranging security pact with China.

“We have expressed our concerns publicly about the security agreement,” Wong told reporters in the capital of Suva.

“As do other Pacific islands, we think there are consequences. We think that it’s important that the security of the region be determined by the region. And historically, that has been the case. And we think that is a good thing.”

At the first stop in Honiara on Thursday, Wang lashed out at “smears and attacks” against the security pact already signed with the Solomon Islands.

While the wide-ranging draft agreement and a five-year plan circulated to several pacific nations, both obtained by AFP, would give China a larger security footprint in a region seen as crucial to the interests of the United States and its allies.

In a stark letter to fellow Pacific leaders, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo warned the agreement seems “attractive” at first glance but would allow China to “acquire access and control of our region”.

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

