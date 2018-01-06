The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Samkong Underpass in Phuket showcased as an example of ombudman's work

PHUKET: High-ranking representatives of the Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand visited Phuket yesterday (Jan 5) to inspect Samkong Underpass and present this project as an example of complaint management to Chris Field, Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI).

construction, transport,

The Phuket News

Saturday 6 January 2018, 12:49PM

Chris Field, Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), inspected the Samkong Underpass on Jan 5. Photo: Phuket PR Department
Chris Field, Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), inspected the Samkong Underpass on Jan 5. Photo: Phuket PR Department

A group of high ranking officials inspected Samkong Underpass last Friday (Jan 5). The delegation included Chief Ombudsman of Thailand and Regional Director of IOA Asia Viddhavat Rajatanun; National Ombudsman of Thailand Boon Tapanadul; Secretary-General of Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand Raksagecha Chaechai; Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok; Phuket Highway Office Director Somwang Lohanut and Chris Field, Second Vice-President of IOI and Western Australian Ombudsman.

Mr Field was on an official visit to Thailand so we used this chance to invite him to join the inspection of the project which is an example of successful problem solving by the Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand,Gen Viddhavat said.

Gen Viddhavat reminded that there had been several delays during the construction of the underpass, so the Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand had to inerfier in 2016.

Having received the complaints, Mr Boon inspected the site (read here) and found that the deadline head been pushed forward five times. The deadlines had been extended due to issues with traffic management during long holidays. The contractor also struggled with underground utility systems. The construction was finished by the end of 2016 as a result of cooperation between relevant government offices and properly made follow-ups,Gen Viddhavat noted.

QSI International School Phuket

“This inspection is a good opportunity for the ombudsmen from two counties to exchange ideas and disciss real examples of complaint management and to strenghten cooperation in problem solving,he added.
The Samkong Underpass was officially opened on December 20, 2016, more than 18 months behind schedule.

The plague of problems encountered during construction included flooding, a road collapse and workers having to move water mains pipes that the construction teams apparently were not informed of.

The project saw Phuket Highways Office Project Engineer Chalermpon Wongkietkun, who was tasked with overseeing the construction, resigning his post in Phuket. Speaking to The Phuket News in 2016, Mr Chalermpon called the project “a never-ending loop of suffering” (read more here).

At that time it was reported that contractor Vivat Construction Co Ltd, which built the underpass with a government budget of B834 million, faced fines totalling at least B570mn for breach of contract late completion.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket villa property market strong in mid-range, high-end takes a hit

It's good that the article is from an expert in field, rather than the bizarre perfunctory ramblings of commentator that are totally incorrect....(Read More)

Unidentified woman seriously injured in Phuket motorbike accident

Not unidentified. Her name is Xu Chun Yan and trains at Top Team. Got in touch with her friends after being handed her 2 phones after the accident las...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

Belt off in the water, then gear off and then climb aboard. Diving skills are a must. If someone can't swim with 4kg's of weights on then they...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand

Chalong fuel station??? Every day i see pickups next to the lighthouse bar/restaurant loaded with fuel barrels, hoses going from the road onto the be...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

Once again the police showing how little they know, weight belt off first!...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand

Shame it was recovered before the high tide. If it was afterwards then it would have been broken. That will make the roads just a bit safer with one l...(Read More)

Phuket villa property market strong in mid-range, high-end takes a hit

To much supply, and far more lesser demand that shown in graphic. I talk by experience. This will remain the point as long Thailand is not changing ...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand

Delivering 300 liters diesel at a beach for a tour boat? How to do that? The pick up wasn't even able to control 'her' own matters. Are...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

What planet did this guy get his diving license. With almost 1,000 dives on the record I have never, ever got onto a boat with my weight belt on. Th...(Read More)

Sek summonsed to hear drugs charge

Tested positive on drugs, and only summonsed? He should be detained already until his case comes in Court. He has to do time anyway. Gun shooting...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.