PHUKET: The heavy flooding of the Samkong Underpass early yesterday morning was just bad timing, the new Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News today (Nov 14).

Tuesday 14 November 2017, 06:16PM

Heavy rains flooded the underpass because workers are in the middle of replacing the entire drainage system, said new Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut. Photo: Peeraphun Kongkhum

The flooding resulted from heavy rains while the drainage and other system are being overhauled, Mr Somwang explained.

“Yesterday morning there was flooding in the Samkong underpass due to heavy rain,” Mr Somwang said.

“Workers went to install water pumps to ensure the flooding lasted no more than 30 minutes,” he added.

“It happened because the company that built the underpass, Italian-Thai Development Co, is in the process of completely overhauling the drainage system, as well as electrical circuits for the lighting, monitoring system and other external parts of the underpass,” Mr Somwang explained.

“They began the day before yesterday (on Sunday, Nov 12). The insurance contract reached the end of its two-year deadline, so they are re-installing everything as a safety measure,” he said.

“The drainage system should be complete during December and will definitely be ready by the new year.

“If it (flooding) happens again this month, the monitoring system can help us spot it and act quickly,” Mr Somwang said.