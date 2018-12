Start From: Saturday 22 December 2018, 08:30PM to Saturday 22 December 2018, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come and join us for a Christmas Salsa party on Saturday the 22th is December from 8:30 pm , Live music from Veronica Barboza, Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and reggaeton. Drink specials. Food specials. Promises to be a great night of dancing, no partner no problem, just COME!!