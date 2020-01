SALIM KHOURY IS BACK AT THE NAI HARN

Find him Wednesday until Sunday at Cosmo Bar from 12.00-03.00 pm & 06.00 - 10.00 pm and try his signature drinks or have a drink prepared just the way you like it. Salim is available for a masterclass on Thursdays and Saturdays between 01.00-03.00 pm for just THB 1,000 net per person. Choose two drinks from our extensive drinks list and learn how to make them like a pro. For more information please call +66(0)7638 0200.