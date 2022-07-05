Salah signs new Liverpool deal as Ronaldo wants away

FOOTBALL: Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah’s best years are still ahead of him after the Liverpool star ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract last Friday (July 1).

By AFP

Wednesday 6 July 2022, 09:30AM

Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Liverpool. Photo: AFP

Salah’s new deal will reportedly make him the club’s highest paid player of all-time on £350,000 (B15 million) a week until 2025.

The 30-year-old had entered the final year of his previous contract with talks stalling over his wage demands.

But tying Salah down to a new deal was key to Liverpool’s hopes of continued success under Klopp. In five years at Anfield, the Egypt forward has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances.

“This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend,” Klopp added.

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has become a fundamental part of reestablishing Klopp’s men as serial contenders for domestic and European success.

He scored in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham and was the club’s top scorer when they won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years in 2020.

Salah has more trophies in his sights after finally puting pen to paper.

“I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he said.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.”

‘Worth waiting for’

Last season Salah was crowned Premier League player of the year by both players and football writers after scoring 31 goals that took Klopp’s men to the brink of a historic quadruple.

They won the League Cup and FA Cup, but missed out on the Premier League title by a point to Manchester City and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards),” Salah added.

“Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

“We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Liverpool had already lost one key player this summer when Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich after six years at Anfield.

However, Darwin Nunez’s arrival from Benfica for a fee that could rise to a club record €100mn has softened that blow.

And Klopp thanked the club’s board for their backing in making sure Salah signed on for another three years.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely ok and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway,” added Klopp, who himself signed a new deal till 2026 in April.

“Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level.”

Ronaldo’s power play puts pressure on Ten Hag

Elsewhere, Manchester City have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 26-year-old joins on a six-year contract from Leeds United for a fee of £45 million and is expected to fill the void created by long-serving Brazilian Fernandinho, who left at the end of last season.

One player leaving The Etihad is Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who it was confirmed had signed for Arsenal on Monday for a fee of £45 million.

Jesus, who scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City, decided to leave the Premier League champions in search of more regular first-team action.

Meanwhile, free agent Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal. The Dane played the second half of last season at Brentford after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country in June 2021.

However, it seems unlikely Cristiano Ronaldo will be a teammate next season after the Portuguese superstar confirmed he wishes to leave the club, citing family issues as his reason.

Just one year after returning to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus, Ronaldo has already grown so disenchanted that he is trying to force his way out of Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old is reported to have told United he wants to be sold, with his agent Jorge Mendes said to have held talks with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli as he seeks a club capable of satisfying Ronaldo’s ambitions.

Ronaldo’s frustration mounted throughout a turbulent campaign that saw United go through three managers as they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League.

Although Ronaldo was United’s top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, his side ended the season trophyless and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The prospect of playing in the Europa League is hardly appealing to a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has lifted the Champions League trophy five times.

Ronaldo has one year remaining on his contract and United insist the former Real Madrid forward is not for sale.

New United manager Erik Ten Hag had expressed excitement at the prospect of working Ronaldo, but might have to plan a future without his most decorated player.

If Ten Hag had hoped to persuade Ronaldo to drop his transfer demand, the former Ajax boss won’t have been encouraged by the star’s absence when the rest of United’s internationals arrived for the start of their pre-season training programme on Monday.

United are due to fly to Thailand on Friday for their tour of Asia and Australia.

If Ronaldo misses the trip, it would seem almost certain his second spell at United is destined for an abrupt end.