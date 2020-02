SALA SEAFOOD LOVERS VALENTINE'S DAY

Start From: Friday 14 February 2020, 11:00AM to Friday 14 February 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Sample all the Andaman Sea has to offer with our Signature Seafood Platter. Painted Phuket lobster brushed with herb butter and char-grilled over coconut wood. Spotted grouper marinated with soy sauce, ginger and garlic on a lemongrass skewer served on hot river stones. Jumbo black crab meat, tiger prawns, rock lobster and whole blue swimmer crabs served chilled on ice. Enjoy in the restaurant, on the rooftop or your own beach-front gazabo. only 3,200* Baht