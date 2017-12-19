SALA New Year's Day Family BBQ

Start From: Monday 1 January 2018, 01:00PM
to Monday 1 January 2018, 03:30AM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
It's a casual affair this New Year's Day at SALA Phuket on Mai Khao Beach. Enjoy a delicious pool side BBQ, live DJ & drink specials.
Contract : fbphuket@salaphuket.com - www.salaphuket.com.
