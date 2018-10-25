THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Sakoo Police arrest three drug suspects, one armed

PHUKET: Sakoo Police arrested three men found in possession of drugs on Tuesday (Oct 23), with one of the men found carrying a homemade gun.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 October 2018, 09:43AM

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday (Oct 23). Photo: Sakoo Police

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday (Oct 23). Photo: Sakoo Police

The items seized included a well-fashioned homemade gun. Photo: Sakoo Police

The items seized included a well-fashioned homemade gun. Photo: Sakoo Police

Sakoo Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Urumporn Koondejsumrit explained to The Phuket News that the first two suspects – Chayan Srinaun, 25, and Adireg Mansep, 37 – were arrested at a nearby mangrove forest after police had the men under surveillance.

The men were found in possession of 990 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and 24.35 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), and a homemade gun with bullets.

“Both of them have been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, and Chayan was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.” Col Urumporn said.

The third suspect, Chaiyot Sakultab, 30, was also taken into custody on Tuesday after he was found in possession of 199 ya bah pills, an undisclosed amount of ya ice and drug-taking equipment.

“He, too, has been is charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell,” Col Urumporn confirmed.

Police denied to reveal where or at what time Chaiyot was arrested, and what led officers to making the arrest.

However, Col Urumporn explained that Chaiyot was already wanted for illegal firearm possession on an outstanding warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on April 25, 2018.

“All of three of them are at Sakoo Police Station for more questioning,” Col Urumporn said.

 

 

Kurt | 25 October 2018 - 11:04:43 

Great Photo! Culprits not exposed ( according the law). But is it not a job/functioning handicap for undercover detectives to expose themselves? I have seen some of detectives now several time on press photos.  Sure, criminals do that to.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

