333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sakhu durian festival gets underway

Sakhu durian festival gets underway

PHUKET: The Sakhu Durian Festival 2023 got underway yesterday (May 27) as thousands of Asia’s “King of Fruits” were distributed free to local residents to mark the occasion.

culturehealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 May 2023, 02:30PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew oversaw the opening ceremony of the festival at the offices of the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Thalang where 5,000 of the unique fruit were given to attendees to enjoy.

Governor Narong was joined by Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO); Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief; Jarassri Khamphierasong from the Phuket Agriculture department; and Trin Panyawai, President of Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, which is organising the festival.

Mr Trin said that Sakhu subdistrict has a rich history of association with the fruit, with most villagers having a durian orchard. Durians have been harvested locally for the past 200-300 years and are very well known to people all across the island.

Some families grow the fruit for themselves to eat, while other families harvest it to sell, he added, explaining that the weather is ideal in Sakhu with a mixture of mountainous and plain terrain for the fruit to prosper between the months of April and July. Mr Trin further explained that the local soil in Sakhu lends itself very favourably and helps create a delicious, sweet and oily taste which differs to durians grown in other areas.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Mr Trin urged local farmers to continue to harvest the fruit, encouraging more to be planted so as to appeal to the Thai and international tourist markets which will in turn raise the profile of the area and create more jobs and income for its residents.

During yesterday’s festival there were variants of the fruit available, such as durian cocnut milk, sticky rice and stir-fried dishes, with a total of 5,000 of the fruit distributed for people to eat for free.

There were also live musical performances from the likes of local artists ‘The Woo Band’ and a range of craft and food stalls offering goods to the attending public.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand a top digital nomad destination
Free welfare services for cats in Phuket Town
Key facts about Neuralink, Musk’s cyborg gamble
Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels
Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach
Liquor producers rally behind MFP
Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway
Russia strikes Ukraine clinic, blames Kyiv for border attacks
Taxi scam damages expo
Phuket cannabis businesses call for support
Foreigner charged for motorbike stunt on Phuket public road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law concerns, Push for ‘Taxi app’ drivers at airport, Heavy rain warning || May 26
Phuket official clarify taxi types
Two missing Phuket children found safe

 

Phuket community
Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

"White Accommodation Scheme"?? I wonder how far I'd get trying to launch a Black or B...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

Absolutely it was never approved for recreational usage, but that provision got bent over backwar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

K Somchart is a brave man.. if he can change this then chapeaux.... just hope he will stay safe an...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

stop issuing licences, stop online sell ( you can buy it anywhere online and could well be school k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

Perhaps the most widely held sentiment in Thailand is associated with the near universal disgust peo...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Same same, different year...some things will never change. Dangerous beaches, clueless visitors, and...(Read More)

Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions

Thailand's military regime is, and has always been incapable of conducting a "credible and ...(Read More)

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

Now, MFP and Pheu Thai huddle/row over House Speaker job. In a democratic coalition they should givi...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Seen the weather predictions, the Life Guards should have been already patrolling that time. Not a s...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

Raise Phuket image as safe/desirable(?) destination, better start sanation of PLTO/taxi cartels. The...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
BahtSold
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 