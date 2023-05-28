Sakhu durian festival gets underway

PHUKET: The Sakhu Durian Festival 2023 got underway yesterday (May 27) as thousands of Asia’s “King of Fruits” were distributed free to local residents to mark the occasion.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 May 2023, 02:30PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew oversaw the opening ceremony of the festival at the offices of the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Thalang where 5,000 of the unique fruit were given to attendees to enjoy.

Governor Narong was joined by Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO); Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief; Jarassri Khamphierasong from the Phuket Agriculture department; and Trin Panyawai, President of Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, which is organising the festival.

Mr Trin said that Sakhu subdistrict has a rich history of association with the fruit, with most villagers having a durian orchard. Durians have been harvested locally for the past 200-300 years and are very well known to people all across the island.

Some families grow the fruit for themselves to eat, while other families harvest it to sell, he added, explaining that the weather is ideal in Sakhu with a mixture of mountainous and plain terrain for the fruit to prosper between the months of April and July. Mr Trin further explained that the local soil in Sakhu lends itself very favourably and helps create a delicious, sweet and oily taste which differs to durians grown in other areas.

Mr Trin urged local farmers to continue to harvest the fruit, encouraging more to be planted so as to appeal to the Thai and international tourist markets which will in turn raise the profile of the area and create more jobs and income for its residents.

During yesterday’s festival there were variants of the fruit available, such as durian cocnut milk, sticky rice and stir-fried dishes, with a total of 5,000 of the fruit distributed for people to eat for free.

There were also live musical performances from the likes of local artists ‘The Woo Band’ and a range of craft and food stalls offering goods to the attending public.