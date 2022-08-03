Sailing and Motor Yacht Rally

Start From: Saturday 20 August 2022, 08:00AM to Sunday 21 August 2022, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Phuket Yacht Club Ao Po club race, all welcome. The Phuket Yacht Club is heading north for a weekend of fun sailing to encourage more yachts to get out on the water. Notice of race and more information can be found at phuketyachtclub.com