Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Sailing and Motor Yacht Rally

Sailing and Motor Yacht Rally

Start From: Saturday 20 August 2022, 08:00AM to Sunday 21 August 2022, 08:00PM

Phuket Yacht Club Ao Po club race, all welcome. The Phuket Yacht Club is heading north for a weekend of fun sailing to encourage more yachts to get out on the water. Notice of race and more information can be found at phuketyachtclub.com

Person : Phuket Yacht Club
Address : Ao Por Grand Marina
Website :
http://phuketyachtclub.com

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Aviation-Safety.net has pictures showing the plane was intially in a normal position and that late...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

Read article 3 times. This V/G will become later a fine Governor. He proves to be able to withdraw a...(Read More)

Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

Why constructing a 3 lane underpass as the center lane will become a concrete block lane? Keep it s...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

After the unspeakeble is the Red Bull clan the richest family (so the most powerful) of Thailand. In...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

@Christysweet, no, not willfully, but dumb. And, any journalistic view is as good as yours and other...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

Any other country a cop-killer would be hunted down all over the world, over here money speaks. SoL ...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

A claim in a comment section only evidences how many cannot discern fact from fiction. I don't d...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Someone needs to look at a map. Nai Thon is in Thalang District in the north. Nai Yang is in the...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

I doubt that claim. Only a poor professsional makes a determination before all the facts are in. M...(Read More)

Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

With only 3 lines Underpass, the same will happen like on Central Underpass, where because of ignora...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 