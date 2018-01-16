The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sail superyachts to compete at ASR Cup

SAILING: After what is sure to be a superb opening night cocktail party aboard luxury sailing vessel, La Numero Uno, all will depart the next day from the beautiful Sala Phuket Resort for Day 1 of the ‘ASR Cup’ racing at the 17th Asia Superyacht Rendezvous ‘ASR Winner’s Cup’ held in Phuket.

Sailing,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 03:10PM

Luxury sailing yacht ‘Intrigue’ by Dubois and Yachting Developments. Photo: Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Cup
Luxury sailing yacht ‘Intrigue’ by Dubois and Yachting Developments. Photo: Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Cup

In an electrifying two days of racing, sailing superyachts S/Y Intrigue, S/Y La Numero Uno, S/Y Minico, S/Y Aphrodite, and S/Y Aspiration will fiercely compete in their quest to be the 2nd annual overall winner of the ASR Cup, accompanied by striking motor yachts M/Y Siam Princess, M/Y Darling and M/Y Azul A.

As the sun rises over the pristine Mai Khao Bay excitement will fill the air as motor yachts gracefully take up their viewing positions and guests lounging on deck of these beautiful motor vessels enjoy the spectacle as captains and crews eagerly await the sounding horn on board the Committee Boat, the Siam Princess, a 70ft motor cruiser designed by King Yacht and built in 1986.

Sailing, camaraderie and parties are the order of the three-day elite gathering of superyacht owners and guests and captains and crew in the friendly but competitive atmosphere of those in pursuit of winning the second annual ASR Cup.

Welcoming guests at the elite event for their first year as a Co-Sponsor is Yacht Services Thailand, joining Sponsors Sala Phuket Resort & Spa and Asia Pacific Superyachts. Also for the first time, a Corinthian Class will be on order for those who prefer non-competitive fun sailing.

Organiser Gordon Fernandes recalled the last races as the big sailing yachts vied for the first ‘ASR Winner’s Cup’: “Race Day 1 had a sausage course set with clear skies, calm seas, light wind and an unusual occurrence of points on another sausage course. S/Y Aphrodite, S/Y Tiara, S/Y Bliss and S/Y Dallinghoo battled it out in an impressive display of workmanship to create an exciting race for spectators. Race Day 1 was unique in that three yachts crossed the finish line within a minute of each other!

Race day 2 proved to be an even better day to be out on the water with stiff winds, lovely weather and the added bonus of double points on another sausage course, with S/Y Aphrodite battling others to be the first champion of the ASR Winner’s Cup.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Captain Simon Blundell accepted the trophy on behalf of his crew at the Gala Dinner, and after a little friendly jabbing at his competitors, stated that he looked forward to coming back again next year,” said Fernandes.

Marking the course were motor yachts M/Y Vie San Soucis, 34m M/Y Azul A and 33m M/Y After 8 – along with some pleasure sailing vessels.

Race Director Andy Dowden said, “This was one of the best team of yachts I haves seen in years and sponsors, guests and organisers seemed to be in full agreement. The outstanding participation from all crew members, owners and captains, created a light-hearted yet competitive atmosphere of thrilling ‘Winner’s Cup’ ocean racing.”

Year after year the ASR Cup brings together an extraordinary assemblage of vessels and characters, said Fernandes: “A superyacht rendezvous is an opportunity (or an excuse) for putting the toes in the water, for meeting and greeting, informal networking, and for introducing and being introduced. This is the longest-running event of its nature in the region, and continues to be the superyacht draw card for Asia.

Phuket is a fabulous destination and a starting point – especially given the new Thai Government Charter Regulations, and an event that should be on the radar of everyone on the superyacht industry in Asia.”

For further information click to www.asia-superyacht-rendezvous.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

"World wide published by victims themselves.About 1 death and all.."Did the fatality publish his own death or did he spoke to the yellow pre...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Do we really believe they care about overpriced goods or are they attempting to minimize - effectively tax supply for their own private interests, the...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

"Yes...the siren works, because we tell you it works...you juss no heah, stupit farang". Actually, I have never heard a tsunami warning sir...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

Good work, Officials. But keep it up!!! That is all the time needed....(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Compassion? Nonsense. 'Design of the road'? Rubbish. Many years old roads were mostly no accidents happen are ok. Typical case of 'loosi...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

#times up..how bout #cranky old horse lover living in sex capital of the world needs relocation? Not all males are sex perverts, jaded / sexist commen...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

So many Chinese tourists die or get wounded during thai tourist day boat trip. But never a Chinese tourist died visiting 'overpriced' shops w...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Projecting this on the restaurants and 'tax free' shops prices at thai airports, which made already 2 ministers and 1 deputy minister 'in...(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

The change in thai safety and caring mentality for tourists has to come from outside Thailand. It is good that China now put some heat on it. Perha...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Get with the program. Scientific research consistently confirms that male and female sexual desire are very different processes. Evolutionary imperati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.