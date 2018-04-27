PHUKET: Safety and first aid for athletes and cleanliness after the event are key concerns identified by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong for the upcoming Laguna Phuket Marathon in June, which is expected to attract more than 8,000 participants.

Friday 27 April 2018, 01:34PM

This year's Laguna Phket Marathon is expected to attract more than 8,000 participants from more than 50 countries. Photo: Supplied

Governor Norraphat raised the issues at a meeting held at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) in Phuket Town yesterday (April 26).

Among those present to hear his concerns were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung and Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Director Sirawee Waloh.

The marathon, now in its 13th consecutive year, will be held on June 9-10 and is expected to draw runners from more than 50 countries.

“The area must be cleaned up after the event, and we must make sure first aid and medical assistance is ready to be provided to the runners,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Mobile toilets also should be provided as there will be a lot of runners,” he added.

“People should be informed about the marathon, and any youths or student runners taking part should receive a certificate of participation in order to inspire them to engage in sports,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Taking these steps supports tourism and helps to stimulate the local economy,” he noted.

“Local residents are requested to present themselves as good hosts for tourists in order to make a good impression,” he added.