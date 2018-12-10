PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung today (Dec 10) ordered for warning lights and more safety signs to be installed on the road from Chalong Circle to Kata-Karon in ordered to reduce the number of accidents being created by roadworks.

transporttourismaccidentsSafetyconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 06:06PM

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, inspected the state of the road today (Dec 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, inspected the state of the road today (Dec 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, inspected the state of the road today (Dec 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, inspected the state of the road today (Dec 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, inspected the state of the road today (Dec 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, under orders from Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to make the road safer, called a meeting today and inspected the state of the road.

Present were representatives from the Phuket office of the Highways Department and the construction company that has been hired by government concession to carry out repairs and to resurface about 1.5 kilometres of the road for B12 million.

According to the contract, the roadworks is to take three months, Oct 16, 2018 through to Jan 16,2019.

“Many people have had accidents because of the poor condition of the road caused by the repairs and resurfacing work, such as gravel being left on the surface and the road, making it slippery,” V/Gov Prakob said.

V/Gov Prakob ordered for install more warning lights to warn motorists at night, and to have more signs posted to warn people in the day.

“The warning signs must be clear and be in Thai, English and Chinese languages. Tourists must be able to see – and understand – the signs, too,’ he said.

The contractor was also ordered to keep the road as clear of debris as possible to prevent motorcycle accidents.

“Phuket has many road construction and renovation projects that affect people travelling here,” V/Gov Prakob said.

“The Phuket Governor is worried about the safety of people on the island. He has ordered the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning and the Highways Department to improve their efforts in informing people about these projects and to warn them about hazards, such as the condition of the roads.

All local administrations must discuss this with contractors in their areas. Every construction project must inform local people to beware the construction area,” he added.