British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Safety first in Patong Hill landslide site repairs, says Phuket Governor

Safety first in Patong Hill landslide site repairs, says Phuket Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called for officials to exercise ‘safety first’ as the top priority when carrying out repairs to roads affected by landslides, including the now-closed road over Patong Hill.

weatherdisasterstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 05:33PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Highways Office geologists take soil samples at the Patong Hill landslide site today (Oct 21). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill has been closed since the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill has been closed since the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan leads the meeting joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Pitak yesterday (Oct 20). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Governor Narong visited the site today, while a survey team from Kathu Municipality and the Phuket Highways Office took soil samples to analyse the strength of the soil layer.

The team gathered samples from four locations on the road by drilling holes about two metres deep. They also took soil samples from the embankment. Test results are expected in two to three days.

“If it is safe, the route will be used as appropriate,” said one government report of the inspection, without attributing the quote to any particular official.

The inspection today was “to assess the safety risks in opening routes for people and tourists to travel back and forth [over the hill,” the report said.

“The most important thing from the disaster that is happening now [floods and landslides] is that the safety of the people and tourists who use the route must be taken into account. Therefore, the route must be temporarily closed for everyone’s safety,” Governor Narong said.

The road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19).

People travelling to or from Patong must take the route either via Chalong-Kata-Karon or via Kamala. Officials have asked people to be patient and to allow extra time for completing their journey to or from Patong. So far long traffic delays along the routes have been usual.

For people who were dependant on buses, song taew or other forms of “public transport” (all form of ‘public transport’ over the hill was operated by private entities), kathu Municipality in coordination with Patong Municipality is providing a free shuttle service.

The shuttle service involves vans stopping 500 metres before the landslide site and passengers walking through the danger zone to where another van is waiting on the other side.

ENGINEERING PRINCIPLES

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Governor Narong’s call for safety today followed Yuttana Pitak, Director of the Phuket Highways Office, telling the press and Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan that repairs to all landslide sites in Phuket will be conducted “according to engineering principles”.

His claim came at a meeting led by Vice Governor Amnuay, and joined by Songyosin Chonpatathip, Director of Highway Department Region 17 Office.

Also present at the meeting were Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul and Kamala Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) Chief Jutha Dumlak.

According to a government report of the meeting, Mr Yuttana said, “Once the area is cleared… people will be able to use the route immediately.”

Mr Yuttana also explained that for “long-term solutions” experts would be taking soil samples at the sites to help determine what action is to be taken to prevent future landslides at the same sites.

“This requires a budget and time to operate. The Department of Highways has sent experts to analyse and inspect the sites, including geologists to survey and analyse rock types at the hll [Patong Hill] to solve the problem,” he added.

“Phuket Provincial Office has mobilised a team to urgently fix the landslide problem in order to restore the traffic flow so that the vehicles can run normally as quickly as possible,” he added.

“While solving long-term problems, we must assess the condition of the area and use the appropriate protocols to be correct according to engineering principles,” he added.

That said, according to the government report, Mr Yuttana also reportedly said that the Patong Hill site was closed off to all traffic, “including not allowing people to walk through, it is strictly prohibited for the safety of life and property of the people” ‒ in plain contradiction to the free shuttle service launched yesterday.

Of note, while claiming that any repairs to landslide sites will be conducted “according to engineering principles”, no mention was made of the engineering principles already approved that allowed the landslides to occur in the first place.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Building collapses in Phuket as the island tries to recover from the heavy rains || October 21
Landslide-hit section of bypass road to be closed until further notice
More rains forecast while Phuket reservoirs stay full to the brim
Regulator paves way for telecom mega-merger
Kamala - Patong road reopens, minor flooding persists
Rain blamed for building collapse in Phuket Town
Phuket Governor hosts Kazakh Ambassador
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in office
Survivors ‘steadily recovering’
Essential supplies rushed to flood-stricken residents
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Delay for Patong Hill road repairs and landslides affect Phuket traffic || October 20
Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks
Weather warning remains in effect
Landslides continue to plague Phuket
TAT prepares new phase of subsidies

 

Phuket community
Working towards a ‘Plastic Free Phuket’

I think its a great idea. However rather than cleaning up after the fact let's be proactive and...(Read More)

Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

Negative drug test results on 'selected' police officers. No surprises here. LOL...(Read More)

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

3-4 hours journey to the airport??? Then wait in terminal 2 hours just so can make international 1 &...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

For solid, not temperarily, Patong Hill Rd repairs they should fly in german, swiss or france engine...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

@Pascale, with no "High Season" Thailand bookings I meant not the usual large High Season ...(Read More)

Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

It's always a good idea to have an organization police itself. I feel much better now. What fo...(Read More)

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

take care using the old road over the hill from Kamala, next to Keemala- there is a half lane closed...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

if it anything like the Karon- Chalong road its will be years not months- this is a major engineerin...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Sure the west coast beaches are fine but roads to them are flooded- and more rain is forecast next ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

"No bookings to Thailand in Europe until April 2023" What a load of BS. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 