The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Safety first: health measures key to reopening

Safety first: health measures key to reopening

BANGKOK: Reopening Bangkok and other cities to vaccinated foreign tourists is dependent on proper health measures being in place to cope with any surge in infections, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday (Sept 17).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 September 2021, 08:30AM

A vendor waits for customers at a shop on empty Khaosan Road, formerly a haven for backpackers visiting Bangkok. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

A vendor waits for customers at a shop on empty Khaosan Road, formerly a haven for backpackers visiting Bangkok. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said the CCSA needs to be convinced that preparations made by the Public Health Ministry are adequate, reports the Bangkok Post.

This would be the issue when the virus task force considers any reopening plan for approval.

“It does not mean the areas [to be reopened] must be free of new transmissions, but that the public health system in those areas must be ready,” she said.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is pushing for the reopening of popular attractions in Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chon Buri on Oct 1, and Bangkok possibly on Oct 15.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

This follows the trial reopening of Phuket through the Phuket Sandbox scheme that started on July 1.

Dr Apisamai  said the success of the Phuket Sandbox was due to the mobilisation of health resources, some from Bangkok, to support the programme.

Health authorities and academics are worried about another virus surge after the country opens up more places to vaccinated tourists.

Dr Apisamai said no decision has been made at this point. The ministry has not yet put forward any plan to reopen more of the country to foreign tourists.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards
Cambodia vaccinating children as young as six
Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket alcohol ban at restaurants to continue in face of 200+ daily Covid cases |:| September 17
Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman
Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants
Australia shrugs off China anger on nuclear subs
Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’
Oct 1 reopening up in the air
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival approved, One dead in devastating crash, Phi Phi GM found dead |:| September 16
AoT to take over three more airports ‘to boost tourism’
Access restrictions on Phi Phi Island extended
PPAO moves to set up cheap ATK test centre

 

Phuket community
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Meanwhile Bangkok governor claims that Bangkok will stay closed in October and nobody will tell him ...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

land of smile with guns...wtf... ...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

2 Weks after the coming usual chaotic crowded Veg Festival we will an flood of Covid infections. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

When will this bull about Covid coming out at nighttime and then together with alcohol stop? Bars ha...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

This mentally disturbed shooter should be convicted to a live long sentence as a private gardener fo...(Read More)

Oct 1 reopening up in the air

When is Thailand going to start vaccinating the poorer parts of the country that always get overlook...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

PPHO figures mentioned tell us of 3 of the 5 deaths is the vaccination history unknow. That is impos...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

Typical Thai male attitude. I am mister tough man because I have a gun. Funny how the love of weapon...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Another wannabe dictator in the making. I order you to do this!, orders must be obeyed or you will b...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

Very hypocritical to approve the vegetarian festival (which everyone knows is Phuket's second bi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
PaintFX

 