Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

PHUKET: Authorities carried out safety inspections at selected venues in Patong last night (Aug 5) as part of a drive to check building safety and evacuation standards to ensure the welfare of patrons is protected.

accidentsdeathdisastershealthpatongpolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 August 2022, 11:28AM

The safety drill came after Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a provincial order instructing all districts across the island to carry out inspections. The order came following a devastating fire in Chon Buri yesterday (Aug 5) that left 14 dead and 38 injured.

At around 8pm last night Kathu District Chief Siwat Wangkunkul led a team to scrutinise entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, clubs and karaoke bars, predominantly on Bangla Road.

As part of the inspection the safety officers reviewed the premises to check general design, construction materials used, control systems and fire exits.

A particular focus was placed on the inspection of electrical wiring and fire protection system measures. Entrance and exit doors were checked at the venues including emergency lighting. Likewise each venue was checked to ensure fire exits were accessible and it had fully functioning fire extinguishers available.

The general safety of the buildings was also checked as well as performance areas including stages and DJ booths.

The officials also spoke with the venue owners and operators to make sure they took extra care to maintain safety standards.

Last night’s inspection came after a devastating fire at a pub in Chon Buri in the early hours of yesterday that killed 14 and injured 38.

It has since transpired that the venue did not have a pub licence and was built in an area where entertainment venues were prohibited.

Eyewitnesses said they heard two explosions near the DJ’s booth at around 1am yesterday and saw sparks that ignited soundproofing foam, and the fire spread quickly.

Nasa12 | 06 August 2022 - 13:20:28 

Did they find any mistakes or something illegal bars nightclubs, no I thought so everything it’s perfect in Phuket. You can sleep good Governor Narong.

 

